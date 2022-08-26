F1 practice LIVE: Audi confirm F1 entry ahead of Belgian Grand Prix at Spa
Follow all the build-up to practice this afternoon as the Belgian Grand Prix weekend gets underway and F1 returns
The Formula One season returns after the summer break this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Max Verstappen 80 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings.
The 2021 world champion has won eight of the opening 13 races this season, the latest coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix a month ago after a dominant performance as the Belgian-Dutch stormed through the field from P10. Lewis Hamilton finished second - his fifth podium in a row - while pole sitter George Russell had to settle for third.
It means Russell has overtaken Carlos Sainz in the overall standings, with Sergio Perez third and Hamilton sixth. The next race will take place following some big news to end of the summer break with Daniel Ricciardo leaving McLaren at the end of this season, paving the way for Oscar Piastri to move to McLaren after the 2021 F2 champion dramatically rejected a seat at Alpine.
With Audi confirming their entry into F1 for 2026 on Friday morning at Spa, action on track gets underway this afternoon: first practice takes place at 1pm (BST) with second practice at 4pm (BST).
Follow all the action as it happens with The Independent:
F1 practice - Belgian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo does not rule out taking one-year sabbatical away from F1 after McLaren split
Daniel Ricciardo admits he could step away from Formula in 2023 “if it made sense” as the Australian looks for a race seat next year. The 33-year-old’s departure from McLaren at the end of this season was announced on Wednesday, with the team paying out £8.5m to terminate Ricciardo’s contract a year early.
The popular Australian, who started his F1 career with HRT back in 2011, will depart after the final nine races of this season having achieved a memorable win at Monza last year - but no podiums for McLaren other than that.
By the end of this year, Ricciardo will have raced for 11-and-a-half consecutive seasons in Formula 1 and speaking in the drivers’ press conference before F1’s post-summer break return in Belgium this weekend, Ricciardo did not rule out taking a one-year sabbatical to assess his long-term options but did eliminate the idea of competing in any other motorsport series, such as IndyCar.
On whether he would take a year out in 2023, he said: “If it made sense, yes. If it made sense. It’s the only racing I’m interested in, this stage of my career Formula 1 is the one I see. If the starts don’t align and it doesn’t make perfect sense and I need to take time to re-evaluate, then that’s what I need to do.”
An unusually downbeat Ricciardo - who trails team-mate Lando Norris by 57 points in the Drivers Championship - spoke openly about his departure from McLaren but reiterated that he has the “purpose” to keep racing competitively in F1.
F1 practice - Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton confident Mercedes can win first race of 2022 at Spa
Lewis Hamilton has raised the prospect of ending the leanest spell of his Formula One career by winning Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.
The second half of the season starts in Spa-Francorchamps this weekend, kicking off a run of nine races in a dozen weeks. Hamilton is 112 points behind runaway championship leader Max Verstappen following a poor start to the season for the seven-time world champion and his Mercedes team.
But the British driver headed into the summer shutdown off the back of five consecutive podiums – including back-to-back runner-up finishes at the most recent rounds in France and Hungary.
Hamilton’s hopes of ending his 14-race losing streak could also be aided here if Red Bull’s Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz elect to take on new engines, demoting them to the back of the grid.
And asked if he feels he is getting closer to a win, Hamilton, 37, said: “I definitely do. We have been improving and we have become consistent in recent races. The team is pulling together, making great progress and we are continuing to push.”
F1 practice - Belgian Grand Prix: Audi to join Formula 1 from 2026 as power unit supplier
Audi will join Formula 1 from 2026 as a power unit supplier, following an announcement on Friday morning. New F1 power unit regulations for 2026 - featuring increased electrical power and 100% sustainable fuels - have been designed to make entry into the sport more attractive for newcomers and the German manufacturer are the first confirmed new entry for four years’ time.
Audi say they will announce a decision on which team they will be “lining up with in 2026 by the end of this year”, with the company expected to take a controlling interest in Swiss-backed Sauber (currently racing as Alfa Romeo) and enter as a full manufacturer.
“I am delighted to welcome Audi to Formula 1, an iconic automotive brand, pioneer and technological innovator,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, at a launch at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.
“This is a major moment for our sport that highlights the huge strength we have as a global platform that continues to grow. It is also a big recognition that our move to sustainably fuelled hybrid engines in 2026 is a future solution for the automotive sector. We are all looking forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grid and will be hearing further details from them on their plans in due course.”
Audi – who are part of the Volkswagen Group – supports F1’s plans to be more sustainable and cost efficient, with a cost cap for power unit manufacturers introduced in 2023 and F1 setting a target of being Net Zero Carbon by 2030.
Porsche, another VW brand, has been linked with an entry into F1 for 2026 too as an engine partner to current Consturctors’ leaders Red Bull.
Audi to join Formula 1 from 2026
The new 2026 power units will feature increased electrical power and 100% sustainable fuels
