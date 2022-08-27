Jump to content
Liveupdated1661590254

F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets first pole position of the season at Belgian Grand Prix

Follow all the build-up to third practice and qualifying as F1 returns at the Belgian Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 27 August 2022 09:50
Comments
Daniel Ricciardo reacts to 'bittersweet' McLaren exit

The Formula One season returns after the summer break this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Max Verstappen 80 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings.

The 2021 world champion has won eight of the opening 13 races this season, the latest coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix a month ago after a dominant performance as the Belgian-Dutch stormed through the field from P10. F1’s return in Belgium will take place following some big news to end of the summer break with Daniel Ricciardo leaving McLaren at the end of this season, paving the way for Oscar Piastri to move to McLaren after the 2021 F2 champion dramatically rejected a seat at Alpine.

In practice on Friday, Sainz was fastest in FP1 with Verstappen quickest in second practice. However, Verstappen and Leclerc are among six drivers who have taken power unit penalties for this weekend, meaning they will start at the back of the grid for Sunday’s race. Third practice takes place at midday on Saturday with qualifying to follow at 3pm (BST).

Follow all the action as it happens with The Independent:

Recommended

1661589899

Could this be Hamilton’s weekend?

The grid drops for Verstappen and Leclerc could clear the way for Mercedes to score their first win of the season.

The formerly dominant champions looked lacklustre in practice on Friday but Lewis Hamilton is hopeful the team can turn it around.

“We often find this on the Friday and then things change a little bit more on Saturday,” said the seven times world champion, who was ninth and sixth respectively in Friday’s two sessions.

“I hope that’s the case,” he added.

Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in second practice on Friday (Olivier Matthys/AP)

(AP)
Lawrence Ostlere27 August 2022 09:44
1661589359

Leclerc ready for battle from the back

The penalty for Verstappen could have opened up the ideal opportunity for Leclerc to make inroads into his Red Bull rival’s lead.

However, the Monegasque – whose title challenge has come undone thanks to reliability woes, driver errors and strategic missteps – will instead be locked in a battle with his rival to fight through the field.

“Our main focus will be on race pace tomorrow,” said Leclerc. “Qualifying will not be as relevant due to our penalty.”

Charles Leclerc on track in Spa

(AP)
Lawrence Ostlere27 August 2022 09:35
1661588797

Verstappen sets practice pace but faces grid penalty

Red Bull’s Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen set a dominant pace on the opening day of practice for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Friday.

The Dutchman lapped with a best time of one minute 45.507 seconds, a comfortable 0.862 clear of Ferrari title rival Charles Leclerc.

Both championship protagonists are however set to start Sunday’s race from the back end of the grid after collecting engine and gearbox-related penalties.

The pair are among a group of seven drivers facing similar drops.

Verstappen leads Leclerc by 80 points in the overall standings with nine races to go and does not need to win again to clinch a second successive title if results go his way.

The winner of a three-lap, safety-car led washout at Spa last year, the 24-year-old still wants a proper victory in the country of his birth.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said the long and sweeping Spa circuit, which is easy to overtake on, offered Verstappen the best chance of fighting his way through the field.

“You look strategically at the calendar, (and) we felt it was particularly tight to get to the end of the year with the engine allocation that we have,” the Briton told Sky Sports.

“Here and Bahrain are probably two of the easiest circuits on the calendar to actually make an overtake.”

Max Verstappen went quickest on Friday

(AFP via Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere27 August 2022 09:26
1661588486

Follow all the latest news and build-up to qualifying at Spa.

Lawrence Ostlere27 August 2022 09:21

