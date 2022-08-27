Jump to content
Liveupdated1661600845

F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets strong showing in third practice at Belgian Grand Prix

Follow all the action in third practice and qualifying as F1 returns at the Belgian Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Saturday 27 August 2022 12:47
Comments
Daniel Ricciardo reacts to 'bittersweet' McLaren exit

The Formula One season returns after the summer break this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit with Max Verstappen 80 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings.

The 2021 world champion has won eight of the opening 13 races this season, the latest coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix a month ago after a dominant performance as the Belgian-Dutch stormed through the field from P10. F1’s return in Belgium will take place following some big news to end of the summer break with Daniel Ricciardo leaving McLaren at the end of this season, paving the way for Oscar Piastri to move to McLaren after the 2021 F2 champion dramatically rejected a seat at Alpine.

In practice on Friday, Sainz was fastest in FP1 with Verstappen quickest in second practice. However, Verstappen and Leclerc are among six drivers who have taken power unit penalties for this weekend, meaning they will start at the back of the grid for Sunday’s race. Third practice takes place at midday on Saturday with qualifying to follow at 3pm (BST).

Follow all the action as it happens with The Independent:

1661600812

F1 qualifying - Belgian Grand Prix: FP3 - Verstappen, Perez, Sainz

Just 15 minutes left in third practice and normal order is resumed - Max Verstappen is at the top of the leaderboard, five-tenths ahead of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Sainz 3rd, Leclerc 4th. Alex Albon is the best of the rest in fifth, with Hamilton all the way down in 13th. All cars on softs now so the order could well change...

Kieran Jackson27 August 2022 12:46
1661600278

F1 qualifying - Belgian Grand Prix: Perez, Sainz, Leclerc

BREAKING: Zhou Guanyu the latest to take an engine penalty and start at the back of the grid.

Meanwhile at the front of the pack, Sergio Perez tops the timesheets with the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc behind him.

Kieran Jackson27 August 2022 12:37
1661598898

F1 qualifying - Belgian Grand Prix: Zhou, Bottas, Stroll

Fifteen minutes gone and two surprise names at the top at the moment - the Alfa Romeos of Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas! Lance Stroll, who was quick yesterday, is in third with Sebastian Vettel in fourth.

George Russell is struggling to get temperature into his tyres early on here - the same issue he was complaining about yesterday. It’s a big day for Mercedes, they have a big chance to make an impact in qualifying given the penalties to Verstappen and Leclerc!

(AFP via Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson27 August 2022 12:14
1661597750

Third practice session set to get under way

FP3 coming right up at a cloudy Spa-Francorchamps...

The Red Bull Racing pitstop lights before practice

(Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere27 August 2022 11:55
1661597270

Daniel Ricciardo does not rule out taking one-year sabbatical away from F1 after McLaren split

Daniel Ricciardo admits he could step away from Formula in 2023 “if it made sense” as the Australian looks for a race seat next year.

The 33-year-old’s departure from McLaren at the end of this season was announced on Wednesday, with the team paying out £8.5m to terminate Ricciardo’s contract a year early.

The popular Australian, who started his F1 career with HRT back in 2011, will depart after the final nine races of this season having achieved a memorable win at Monza last year - but no podiums for McLaren other than that.

By the end of this year, Ricciardo will have raced for 11-and-a-half consecutive seasons in Formula 1 and speaking in the drivers’ press conference before F1’s post-summer break return in Belgium this weekend, Ricciardo did not rule out taking a one-year sabbatical to assess his long-term options but did eliminate the idea of competing in any other motorsport series, such as IndyCar.

Ricciardo does not rule out taking one-year sabbatical away from Formula 1

Ricciardo and McLaren will part ways at the end of the 2022 season with the Australian’s contract terminated a year early

Lawrence Ostlere27 August 2022 11:47
1661596430

Gasly ‘open’ about the future after signing extension at AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly hasn’t yet spoken to any team, including Red Bull, about his future in the Formula 1 after signing an extension to his deal at AlphaTauri until the end of the 2023 season.

The Frenchman has impressed at Red Bull’s sister team since mid-2019 and has been linked with seats at other teams, such as Alpine.

However, the 26-year-old emphasised now was not the right moment to assess his long-term future but did admit he was excited to have the next step in his control.

Pierre Gasly ‘open’ about the future after signing extension at AlphaTauri for 2023

The Frenchman has extended his contract at Red Bull’s sister team for next season

Lawrence Ostlere27 August 2022 11:33
1661595770

Audi to join Formula 1 from 2026 as power unit supplier

Audi will join Formula 1 from 2026 as a power unit supplier, following an announcement on Friday morning.

New F1 power unit regulations for 2026 - featuring increased electrical power and 100% sustainable fuels - have been designed to make entry into the sport more attractive for newcomers and the German manufacturer are the first confirmed new entry for four years’ time.

Audi say they will announce a decision on which team they will be “lining up with in 2026 by the end of this year”, with the company expected to take a controlling interest in Swiss-backed Sauber (currently racing as Alfa Romeo) and enter as a full manufacturer.

Audi to join Formula 1 from 2026

The new 2026 power units will feature increased electrical power and 100% sustainable fuels

Lawrence Ostlere27 August 2022 11:22
1661594878

Hamilton confident of ending dry spell without victory

Lewis Hamilton has raised the prospect of ending the leanest spell of his Formula One career by winning Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The second half of the season starts in Spa-Francorchamps this weekend, kicking off a run of nine races in a dozen weeks. Hamilton is 112 points behind runaway championship leader Max Verstappen following a poor start to the season for the seven-time world champion and his Mercedes team.

But the British driver headed into the summer shutdown off the back of five consecutive podiums – including back-to-back runner-up finishes at the most recent rounds in France and Hungary.

Lewis Hamilton confident Mercedes can win first race of 2022 at Belgian Grand Prix

Hamilton’s hopes of ending his 14-race losing streak could also be aided if Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz elect to take on new engines

Lawrence Ostlere27 August 2022 11:07
1661594159

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 258 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 178 points

3. Sergio Perez - 173 points

4. George Russell - 158 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 156 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 146 points

7. Lando Norris - 76 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 58 points

9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

10. Fernando Alonso - 41 points

11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points

14. Sebastian Vettel - 16 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

18. Lance Stroll - 4 points

19. Alex Albon - 3 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

Lawrence Ostlere27 August 2022 10:55
1661593259

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Saturday 27 August

  • Free Practice 3: Midday
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 28 August

  • Race: 2pm
Lawrence Ostlere27 August 2022 10:40

