Follow live F1 coverage as the British Grand Prix weekend continues with third practice and qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday. Last time out, Max Verstappen claimed his sixth victory of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix, holding off a late charge from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. The reigning world champion’s lead at the top of the Championship leaderboard is now 46 points from team-mate Sergio Perez, who failed to finish in Montreal.

Lewis Hamilton finished third - only his second podium of the season - while fellow British team-mate George Russell came home in fourth. Both the Silver Arrows and Ferrari - with Charles Leclerc having had a month to forget - will be striving to get back on the podium this weekend. Hamilton won last season’s race, after crashing with Verstappen in a memorable moment on the opening lap at Copse corner. It was the Brit’s eighth triumph on home soil.

Sainz was quickest in second practice on Friday, with Hamilton positioned in second and fellow Brit Lando Norris completing the top-three.

Follow all the latest updates as we build towards Sunday’s British Grand Prix: