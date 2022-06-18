F1 qualifying LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix updates and times as Max Verstappen fastest in practice
Follow final practice and qualifying at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as the build-up to the Canadian Grand Prix continues
Follow live F1 coverage as the Canadian Grand Prix weekend continues with free practice session three and qualifying tonight in Montreal.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in both free practice sessions on Friday but was only marginally ahead of Charles Leclerc in FP2. Ferrari fitted a new control electronic to Leclerc’s car prior to FP2 – going over the threshold of two – meaning Leclerc faces a grid penalty for Sunday’s race and will need to qualify near the top of the leaderboard to limit the damage.
Mercedes struggled once again as they looked to maximise the performance of the W13 with George Russell ending FP2 in seventh and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton down in 13th. Mercedes abandoned a redesigned floor concept they ran on Hamilton’s car in FP1 with the 37-year-old describing the car as “undriveable” over the team radio.
Elsewhere, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner remains angry with the FIA’s decision to introduce a new F1 technical directive designed to reduce injuries caused by intense porpoising. “You can understand safety being the FIA’s main concern, but to drop a technical directive in before a race weekend without consultation feels like the wrong way to go about things,” Horner told Sky Sports F1. “It’s a very dangerous thing to allow the FIA to set your ride height going into a weekend. It seems a very complicated way to go about an issue which doesn’t affect all teams.”
Follow all the latest updates as we build towards this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix:
Canadian Grand Prix
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Saturday 18 June
- Free Practice 3: 6pm
- Qualifying: 9pm
Sunday 19 June
- Race: 7pm
Lewis Hamilton has found a temporary cure to racing with a bad back as the seven-time Formula One world champion got his hands on a retro games console ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.
The 37-year-old required assistance to get out of his Mercedes after his car bounced up and down at high speed throughout the 51-lap Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend.
Mercedes ran their machines close to the ground in Baku to produce lower downforce.
But the move exaggerated the bouncing – also known as porpoising – with the FIA, the sport’s governing body, now taking the decision to step in and attempt to make the sport safer.
The seven-time world champion has bought a Sega Genesis
Lewis Hamilton goes retro with N64 games in Canada
Before the start of practice on Friday the drivers took part in the usual pre-weekend press conference and Lewis Hamilton revealed that he has been indulging in a bit of retro gaming since he arrived in Canada.
The seven-time world champion has been playing the Nintendo 64, including cult classic first-person shooter GoldenEye. Mario Kart 64 was unfortunately unavailable, so the 37-year-old was forced to make to do with an old F1 game.
“Any porpoising in the game?”, joked Max Verstappen.
”No, no porpoising!”, was Hamilton’s response.
Hamilton defends Schiff after social media abuse
Lewis Hamilton has defended Sky Sports F1 broadcaster Naomi Schiff after she was singled out for abuse and bullying on social media platform Twitter.
Schiff, a Rwandan-Belgian racing driver who grew up in South Africa before moving to the UK, joined the Sky Sports F1 team for 2022 after a season’s racing in W Series in 2019. She was also appointed as the series’ diversity and inclusion ambassador in 2020.
Hamilton, one of Schiff’s high-profile interviewees this season, took to social media to defend Schiff and offer his support to the broadcaster writing: “Naomi is an ex-professional racing driver & totally qualified to give her opinion as part of the Sky team,
“She’s been a great asset since joining & we should welcome more representative broadcasting with open arms. Still have a long way to go to change these attitudes in sport.”
Full laptimes from FP2 as Verstappen goes fastest again
Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in both free practice sessions on Friday but was only marginally ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in FP2. The full list of fastest times from the second session is below:
1 Max VERSTAPPEN 1:14.127
2 Charles LECLERC +0.081
3 Carlos SAINZ +0.225
4 Sebastian VETTEL +0.315
5 Fernando ALONSO +0.416
6 Pierre GASLY +0.752
7 George RUSSELL +0.844
8 Lando NORRIS +0.860
9 Daniel RICCIARDO +0.906
10 Esteban OCON +0.992
11 Sergio PEREZ +1.040
12 Lance STROLL +1.269
13 Lewis HAMILTON +1.294
14 Kevin MAGNUSSEN +1.372
15 Mick SCHUMACHER +1.389
16 GuanyuZHOU +1.399
17 Yuki TSUNODA +1.440
18 Alexander ALBON +2.044
19 Nicholas LATIFI +2.382
20 Valtteri BOTTAS N/A
Lewis Hamilton has lambasted Mercedes’ 2022 Formula 1 car after once again suffering from intense bouncing and poor performance in practice for the Canadian Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion experimented with a new floor and different setups on his car in Friday night’s running in Montreal, but only ended up 13th fastest at the end of the second free practice session, telling his team over the radio: “This car is now undriveable.”
Mercedes have been struggling after transitioning to F1’s new set of technical regulations, which have undergone their biggest revision in a generation. A return to ground effect aerodynamics for the first time since the 1980s has brought with it the unexpected aerodynamic quirk known as porpoising, which is the name given to the phenomenon whereby cars bounce up and down violently at high speeds on long straights.
The seven-time world champion was left frustrated by very poor performance from the car in practice for the Canadian Grand Prix
Leclerc facing grid penalty
Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix after Ferrari fitted a new control electronic to his car ahead of Friday’s FP2 session.
Ferrari have struggled with reliability over recent weeks, losing likely victories and podium finishes as both Leclerc and teammate Carlos Sainz have failed to finish races, problems which were underscored by a double retirement in Azerbaijan last weekend.
Leclerc is feeling optimistic though and says that Montreal isn’t the worst place to take a penalty as overtaking is easier here than at other circuits.
Max Verstappen dominated the opening day of the Canadian Grand Prix as Formula One returned to Montreal for the first time in three years.
The defending world champion is currently top of the standings and was untouchable in both of Friday’s practice sessions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Verstappen is the in-form man this year, winning four of the last five races, including around the streets of Baku last weekend.
Heading to Montreal, the talk of the paddock has surrounded the FIA’s decision to intervene and attempt to find a solution to the bouncing which has affected the new-look cars this season.
Verstappen has had less trouble than others on the grid and his time of one minute 14.127 seconds saw him top the time sheets at the end of second practice.
The defending champion was untouchable in both of Friday’s practice sessions
