F1 qualifying LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix updates and times as Max Verstappen fastest in practice
Follow final practice and qualifying at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as the build-up to the Canadian Grand Prix continues
Follow live F1 coverage as the Canadian Grand Prix weekend continues with free practice session three and qualifying tonight in Montreal.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in both free practice sessions on Friday but was only marginally ahead of Charles Leclerc in FP2. Ferrari fitted a new control electronic to Leclerc’s car prior to FP2 – going over the threshold of two – meaning Leclerc faces a grid penalty for Sunday’s race and will need to qualify near the top of the leaderboard to limit the damage.
Mercedes struggled once again as they looked to maximise the performance of the W13 with George Russell ending FP2 in seventh and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton down in 13th. Mercedes abandoned a redesigned floor concept they ran on Hamilton’s car in FP1 with the 37-year-old describing the car as “undriveable” over the team radio.
Elsewhere, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner remains angry with the FIA’s decision to introduce a new F1 technical directive designed to reduce injuries caused by intense porpoising. “You can understand safety being the FIA’s main concern, but to drop a technical directive in before a race weekend without consultation feels like the wrong way to go about things,” Horner told Sky Sports F1. “It’s a very dangerous thing to allow the FIA to set your ride height going into a weekend. It seems a very complicated way to go about an issue which doesn’t affect all teams.”
Follow all the latest updates as we build towards this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix:
Hamilton gives more detail on back injury
Lewis Hamilton was originially a doubt to race in this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, the first since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff raised concerns about the extent of the back injury the seven-time world champion suffered in Baku last weekend.
The violent porpoising Hamilton’s car was suffering from in Azerbaijan meant he struggled to exit the car at the end of the race, such was the intensity of pain he had been forced to endure.
In Friday’s press conference, Hamilton said he experienced vertical force of up to 10G during the race, and doesn’t believe he would have been able to exit the car within the FIA’s safety-defined time of ten seconds.
Building up to qualifying
The teams are getting ready for another day on the track. The clouds are grey and there is some rain around today which could affect how the teams run.
We’ll find out a bit later on.
Russell insists driver safety should be priority
Mercedes’ George Russell, who serves as director of drivers’ union the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, has welcomed the FIA directive legislating against severe porpoising, saying safety must be prioiritised over performance.
Red Bull have been the most fervent opponents of the FIA intervention, having taken the lead in both championships this season, but Russell insists that the change is a benefit for everyone’s health and safety.
“It’s clearly a safety concern,” he told Sky Sports F1. “There are lots of different agendas out there, but every driver at some point has come out and said how bad this is. It’s a shame to see some trying to prioritise performance over driver health.”
Driver's championship
In Azerbaijan, Max Verstappen has extended his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship and right now his closest rival is his teammate Sergio Perez.
That could change if Ferrari can get on top of their reliability issues but Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty at the Canadian Grand Prix and has work to do in qualifying to keep up with the Red Bull’s pace.
Here’s how the standings look ahead of this weekend:
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 150 points.
2. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 129.
3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 116.
4. George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 99.
5. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 83.
6. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 62.
7. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 50.
8. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 40.
9. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 31.
10. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 16.
11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 16.
12. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1 Team, 15.
13. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 15.
14. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 13.
15. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 11.
16. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 3.
17. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 2.
18. Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1
FIA vows to ‘reduce or eliminate’ porpoising on the advice of its medical team
Formula One’s regulator has vowed to “reduce or eliminate” porpoising on the advice of its medical team – just days after Lewis Hamilton suffered with severe back pain in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Hamilton, 37, required assistance to get out of his Mercedes after his car bounced up and down at high speed throughout Sunday’s 51-lap race.
Mercedes ran their machines close to the ground in Baku to produce lower downforce.
But the move exaggerated the bouncing, and under the FIA’s new technical directive, Mercedes might be required to raise the ride height of their cars which could further slow them down.
Vettel and Alonso joke about continuing into 2026
Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso boast six Formula 1 world championships between them, and both have put in a series of impressive performances this season proving that they still have the pace to compete with F1’s crop of talented youngsters.
Alonso is currently negotiating an extension to his Alpine deal, which is due to expire at the end of the current campaign, while Vettel’s future is uncertain as he weighs up his own future with Aston Martin.
Asked whether he could continue until 2026 and join a potential Porsche F1 entry when Volkswagen is due to move into the sport, Vettel said: “How old are we going to be in 2026, Fernando? You will be 46 and I will be your age now. We should keep going, yeah?”
Canadian Grand Prix
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Saturday 18 June
- Free Practice 3: 6pm
- Qualifying: 9pm
Sunday 19 June
- Race: 7pm
Lewis Hamilton buys retro games console to get his racing fix ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has found a temporary cure to racing with a bad back as the seven-time Formula One world champion got his hands on a retro games console ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.
The 37-year-old required assistance to get out of his Mercedes after his car bounced up and down at high speed throughout the 51-lap Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend.
Mercedes ran their machines close to the ground in Baku to produce lower downforce.
But the move exaggerated the bouncing – also known as porpoising – with the FIA, the sport’s governing body, now taking the decision to step in and attempt to make the sport safer.
Lewis Hamilton goes retro with N64 games in Canada
Before the start of practice on Friday the drivers took part in the usual pre-weekend press conference and Lewis Hamilton revealed that he has been indulging in a bit of retro gaming since he arrived in Canada.
The seven-time world champion has been playing the Nintendo 64, including cult classic first-person shooter GoldenEye. Mario Kart 64 was unfortunately unavailable, so the 37-year-old was forced to make to do with an old F1 game.
“Any porpoising in the game?”, joked Max Verstappen.
”No, no porpoising!”, was Hamilton’s response.
