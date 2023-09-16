F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and FP3 lap times at Marina Bay
Follow live updates as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and the rest of the grid target pole position
Max Verstappen is chasing another victory - what would be his 11th in a row - as Formula 1 returns to Asia for the popular Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Verstappen broke the record for the most consecutive race wins last time out at Monza, overtaking Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to win his 10th race in a row. The Dutchman is cruising to a third-straight F1 world championship and currently has a 145-point lead in the standings to team-mate Sergio Perez, though cannot clinch the title in Singapore.
It was an improved performance from Ferrari in Italy, with Sainz securing his first podium of the year and Charles Leclerc finishing fourth, while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell followed up their new contracts with sixth and fifth place respectively. Williams’ Alex Albon was a standout once again, finishing seventh.
Perez won last year’s wet race under the lights in Singapore - a venue where Verstappen is yet to triumph in his career. Lewis Hamilton is a four-time winner in Marina Bay.
Singapore Grand Prix ‘like no other race’, says Lando Norris
The Singapore Grand Prix is “like no other race” says Formula One racing driver Lando Norris as he gives fans a glimpse into his preparation for the event.
Norris said: “Singapore is very special, it’s like no other race week of the whole year, it’s just a different buzz and energy about this race.
“It’s one of the most physically and mentally demanding. It’s one of the longest most challenging street circuits. There are a lot of places that can catch you out.”
Max Verstappen tells Toto Wolff to focus on Mercedes after snipe
Max Verstappen has told Toto Wolff to focus on his own team after he called the Dutchman’s record winning streak “completely irrelevant” and “for Wikipedia”.
Red Bull’s Verstappen became the first driver in Formula 1’s 73-year history to win 10 consecutive races following his triumph at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this month.
But moments after Verstappen’s landmark win, Mercedes team principal Wolff said: “For me, these kinds of records are completely irrelevant. Those numbers are for Wikipedia and nobody reads that anyway.”
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton crossed the line a distant fifth and sixth respectively for Mercedes at Monza’s Cathedral of Speed.
Zhou Guanyu interview: ‘There is a lot of pressure in F1 – only winners stay in this sport’
Exclusive by Kieran Jackson
There’s no place like home. For most of the Formula 1 grid, a return to familiar comforts at a much-loved circuit is something to behold, thrive and revel in. In fact, it’s only the Haas pairing of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen and the Alfa Romeo team of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu who have not basked in such an experience in 2023.
But all eyes for Zhou – Formula 1’s first Chinese driver in its 73-year history – now point firmly towards 21 April 2024. The sport’s return to one of the world’s powerhouses has, four times, been put on hold due to the pandemic – both the world-altering event itself and the country’s controversial zero-covid policy in the aftermath. Yet next year will see the Shanghai International Circuit host once more; all that was left was for Zhou’s presence to be confirmed.
That came on Thursday morning. Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, the 24-year-old penned a one-year extension with Alfa Romeo to race with the Sauber-works team for a third-straight year. F1’s worldwide popularity boom has not diverted past China – and next spring we will see the full impact of Zhou’s spot on the grid.
“It’s the dream fulfilled – the first Chinese driver in F1, it’s a huge thing for a massive country like us,” Zhou tells The Independent.
Driver Standings ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix:
1) Max Verstappen - 364 points
2) Sergio Perez - 219 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 170 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 164 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 117 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 111 points
7) George Russell - 109 points
8) Lando Norris - 79 points
9) Lance Stroll - 47 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 37 points
11) Esteban Ocon - 36 points
12) Oscar Piastri - 34 points
13) Alex Albon - 21 points
14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Liam Lawson - 0 points
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
What is the race schedule in Singapore?
(All times BST)
Saturday 16 September
- Free practice 3: 10:30am
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 17 September
- Race: 1pm
F1 qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix!
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend!
Today’s third practice starts at 10:30am before qualifying at 2pm (BST).
