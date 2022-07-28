F1 race calendar 2022: Full list of dates for every grand prix in biggest season ever

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Formula 1 is in the midst of the biggest season in its 72-year history over 2022 with 23 races planned at top class racing venues around the world.

The series has been on an expansion drive ever since owners Liberty Media purchased it from Bernie Ecclestone back in 2017, with focus placed on key financial territories including the Middle East and North America.

All but one of the tracks scheduled to host a grand prix in 2022 have done so far before. This season brought a brand new race in the United States onto the calendar in May, as the Miami International Autodrome made its debut as the second US event alongside the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Florida venue contained 19 corners around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of NFL team Miami Dolphins.

Plenty of the circuits the drivers will compete around this year are making a return for the first time since 2019, owing to Covid-19 interruptions preventing them from hosting their regularly scheduled events. The likes of Suzuka in Japan, Marina Bay in Singapore and the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada are favourites among fans and will be welcomed back with open arms after dropping off the calendar in 2020 and 2021, while the Albert Park circuit in Australia was revamped during its absence in an effort to provide more exciting racing.

A number of tracks which stepped in to help fill the gaps in the calendar left behind by those events will remain on the calendar, meanwhile, including the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the historic Imola circuit and the Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao.

The season began at the end of March with the Bahrain Grand Prix, and will end with the customary Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in mid-November. F1 will be wrapping up slightly earlier than usual in order to avoid a clash with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

There has already been a change in the schedule after Formula 1 stripped Russia of their race in Sochi following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The race weekend of 23-25 September has yet to be filled, but Formula 1 bosses are confident of finding a replacement venue.

With that in mind, Formula 1 has emphasised that the calendar is provisional and subject to change, and developments with Covid-19 will no doubt be monitored closely in all nations set to host a grand prix.

This is the full calendar of Formula 1 races for 2022:

ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN

Sakhir — 18-20 March

ROUND 2 — SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah — 25-27 March

ROUND 3 —AUSTRALIA

Albert Park — 8-10 April

ROUND 4 —EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola — 22-24 April

ROUND 5 —MIAMI

Miami International Autodrome — 6-8 May

ROUND 6 —SPAIN

Barcelona — 20-22 May

ROUND 7 —MONACO

Monte Carlo — 27-29

ROUND 8 — AZERBAIJAN

Baku — 10-12 June

ROUND 9 — CANADA

Montréal — 17-19 June

ROUND 10 — GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone — 1-3 July

ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA

Jeddah — 8-10 July

ROUND 12 — FRANCE

Paul Ricard — 22-24 July

ROUND 13 —HUNGARY

Hungaroring — 29-31 July

ROUND 14 —BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August

ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —TBC

TBC — 23-25 September

ROUND 18 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 19 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 20 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 21 —MEXICO

Autodrome Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 22 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 23 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November