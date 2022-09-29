F1 race calendar 2022: Full list of dates for every grand prix in biggest season ever
The 2022 F1 season is heading towards its climax with only several races left as Max Verstapen gets closer to defending his championship
Formula 1 is in the midst of the biggest season in its 72-year history over 2022 with 23 races planned at top class racing venues around the world.
The series has been on an expansion drive ever since owners Liberty Media purchased it from Bernie Ecclestone back in 2017, with focus placed on key financial territories including the Middle East and North America.
All but one of the tracks scheduled to host a grand prix in 2022 have done so far before. This season brought a brand new race in the United States onto the calendar in May, as the Miami International Autodrome made its debut as the second US event alongside the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Florida venue contained 19 corners around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of NFL team Miami Dolphins.
Plenty of the circuits the drivers will compete around this year are making a return for the first time since 2019, owing to Covid-19 interruptions preventing them from hosting their regularly scheduled events. The likes of Suzuka in Japan, Marina Bay in Singapore and the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada are favourites among fans and will be welcomed back with open arms after dropping off the calendar in 2020 and 2021, while the Albert Park circuit in Australia was revamped during its absence in an effort to provide more exciting racing.
A number of tracks which stepped in to help fill the gaps in the calendar left behind by those events will remain on the calendar, meanwhile, including the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the historic Imola circuit and the Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao.
The season began at the end of March with the Bahrain Grand Prix, and will end with the customary Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in mid-November. F1 will be wrapping up slightly earlier than usual in order to avoid a clash with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
There has already been a change in the schedule after Formula 1 stripped Russia of their race in Sochi following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The race weekend of 23-25 September was not filled and has not be replaced.
Despite the length of the season, there will still be the customary summer break before the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.
With that in mind, Formula 1 has emphasised that the calendar is provisional and subject to change, and developments with Covid-19 will no doubt be monitored closely in all nations set to host a grand prix.
This is the full calendar of Formula 1 races for 2022:
ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN
Sakhir — 18-20 March
ROUND 2 — SAUDI ARABIA
Jeddah — 25-27 March
ROUND 3 —AUSTRALIA
Albert Park — 8-10 April
ROUND 4 —EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola — 22-24 April
ROUND 5 —MIAMI
Miami International Autodrome — 6-8 May
ROUND 6 —SPAIN
Barcelona — 20-22 May
ROUND 7 —MONACO
Monte Carlo — 27-29
ROUND 8 — AZERBAIJAN
Baku — 10-12 June
ROUND 9 — CANADA
Montréal — 17-19 June
ROUND 10 — GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone — 1-3 July
ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA
Jeddah — 8-10 July
ROUND 12 — FRANCE
Paul Ricard — 22-24 July
ROUND 13 —HUNGARY
Hungaroring — 29-31 July
ROUND 14 —BELGIUM
Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August
ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS
Zandvoort — 2-4 September
ROUND 16 —ITALY
Monza — 9-11 September
ROUND 17 — CANCELLED
TBC — 23-25 September
ROUND 18 —SINGAPORE
Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October
ROUND 19 —JAPAN
Suzuka — 7-9 October
ROUND 20 —UNITED STATES
Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October
ROUND 21 —MEXICO
Autodrome Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October
ROUND 22 —BRAZIL
Interlagos — 11-13 November
ROUND 23 —ABU DHABI
Yas Marina — 18-20 November
