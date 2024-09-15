F1 Azerbaijan GP LIVE: Race result after huge late crash between Sainz and Perez
Oscar Piastri claims a famous win after a dramatic ending in Baku with a big collision between Perez and Sainz
Lando Norris recovered from his qualifying disaster by pulling off a late overtake on Max Verstappen to further cut the title lead as Oscar Piastri won a pulsating Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The British driver started from 15th as Verstappen lined up sixth but Norris pulled off a superb drive to make his tyres last before easing past the struggling Dutchman with three laps to go.
Norris finished fourth and took three points out of Verstappen’s title lead, which now stands at 59 points with seven races remaining.
Piastri claimed his second Formula One victory after passing pole-sitter Charles Leclerc with a thrilling move and holding off the Ferrari driver for the rest of the race to take the win. Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz suffered a dramatic late crash as McLaren took over the lead of the constructors’ championship.
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Oscar Piastri wins in Baku!
The Australian has claimed his second F1 victory - and it’s the drive of the year from the McLaren driver!
Charles Leclerc takes second, while George Russell claims a surprise podium!
4-10: Norris (fastest lap), Verstappen, Alonso, Albon, Colapinto, Hamilton, Bearman
Ollie Bearman gets one point for Haas! Franco Colapinto with his first points too!
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: HUGE CRASH! (Lap 50/51)
WOW!
Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez have smashed into each other after turn two!
Sainz got ahead of Perez for third at turn one and as Perez looks to get third back after turn two, they collide and they’re both out!
Perez: “What the f***! Is he crazy?!”
Huge drama here! Virtual safety car!
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: And here’s Checo’s side of the story...
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Carlos Sainz reacts to his crash with Sergio Perez
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Oscar Piastri reflects on a memorable day
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Ollie Bearman after claiming a point in P10
“I missed some pace in the first stint and lost a few positions there and that put me a bit behind in the race as I got some traffic and lost some time.
“In the second stint, I’m quite happy with the performance. It’s tough when you’re trying to overtake, you really have to push the tires and they get hot, so I was pushing hard to overtake Franco (Colapinto), and eventually Lewis (Hamilton) overtook me, so he was using his experience there to do that.
“I wasn’t going to finish in the points but there was some misfortune in front of me which allowed me to do so.”
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen reacts to today’s race
“Even in quite a bad weekend for me, we didn’t lose too many points. That’s the positive to take. I also know we can do much better, we’ll try to do that next time.”
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix LIVE: RACE REPORT
