F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Race result as Charles Leclerc claims stunning win for Ferrari at Monza
Leclerc makes a one-stop strategy work for a famous win at the home of Ferrari in shock result
Charles Leclerc saw off McLaren’s challenge to claim a famous win at Ferrari’s home race in Italy.
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris looked set to squabble for the lead in the closing stages but Leclerc pulled off a superb one-stop strategy to claim his second victory in Monza.
Piastri finished second, with Norris, left to rue a poor opening lap, third. Carlos Sainz took fourth, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
Max Verstappen started seventh and improved by just one position with Norris, who took a bonus point for the fastest lap, reducing the Dutch driver’s championship lead from 70 points to 60 with eight races remaining.
Follow live updates from the Italian Grand Prix with The Independent
RACE REPORT - Charles Leclerc’s bold strategy call seals glorious win for Ferrari at Italian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc saw off McLaren’s challenge to claim a famous win at Ferrari’s home race in Italy.
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris looked set to squabble for the lead in the closing stages but Leclerc pulled off a superb one-stop strategy to claim his second victory in Monza.
Piastri finished second, with Norris, left to rue a poor opening lap, third. Carlos Sainz took fourth, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
Max Verstappen started seventh and improved by just one position with Norris, who took a bonus point for the fastest lap, reducing the Dutch driver’s championship lead from 70 points to 60 with eight races remaining.
Charles Leclerc’s bold strategy call seals glorious win for Ferrari at Italian GP
The Monegasque driver pulled off a superb one-stop strategy to claim his second victory in Monza
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: TOP-10 IN MONZA
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Lando Norris
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Max Verstappen
7. George Russell
8. Sergio Perez
9. Kevin Magnussen
10. Alex Albon
Charles Leclerc reflects on his victory
Lando Norris on that first-lap overtake from Oscar Piastri:
Spectacular images from the podium in Monza!
Carlos Sainz on Ferrari’s one-stop strategy:
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: McLaren boss Andrea Stella
“It was a very close race between a one or a two, it was easier for Leclerc to take a gamble. For us with Lando we had a lock up which meant the tyre was going, Oscar was marginal but we thought he’d have time to recover the lead. They made the one-stop work, well done to Ferrari but a positive weekend for McLaren.”
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur...
“It was a good weekend, quali but disappointed but the race went very, very well. When it’s working like this, it’s perfect.
“Last year our tyres was our biggest weakness but one of our biggest strengths this year. It’s a good feeling.
“Everyone in the team played their role.”
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Time for the podium!
What a spectacular sight this is!
Huge cheers as Charles Leclerc walks onto the podium with a mass of red below the podium!
And a wonderful duo of national anthems: Monegasque and then of course the Italian anthem!
F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Charles Leclerc after finishing first!
“It’s an incredible feeling, actually I thought the second time wouldn’t feel as special, but the emotions were the same as 2019. Incredible - Monaco and Monza are the two races I want to win every year! I managed to win them this year, it’s so so special.
“The tifosi were incredible mamma mia!”
“We’ve had a step forward, that’s for sure.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments