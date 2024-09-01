✕ Close Max Verstappen hits out at Red Bull car at Dutch Grand Prix: 'I couldn't do anything'

Charles Leclerc saw off McLaren’s challenge to claim a famous win at Ferrari’s home race in Italy.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris looked set to squabble for the lead in the closing stages but Leclerc pulled off a superb one-stop strategy to claim his second victory in Monza.

Piastri finished second, with Norris, left to rue a poor opening lap, third. Carlos Sainz took fourth, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen started seventh and improved by just one position with Norris, who took a bonus point for the fastest lap, reducing the Dutch driver’s championship lead from 70 points to 60 with eight races remaining.

