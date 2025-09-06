The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 race start time: Italian GP 2025 schedule and how to watch Monza action
F1 heads back to the much-loved Monza, home of Ferrari, for round 16 of the 2025 season
F1 returns to the home of Ferrari, Monza, for the Italian Grand Prix and round 16 of the 2025 season this weekend.
Oscar Piastri won last time out in Zandvoort in what could be a season-defining moment in the world championship, with Lando Norris retiring from second place due to a mechanical issue. As a result, the Australian holds a healthy 34-point lead over his McLaren teammate with just nine races to go.
Meanwhile, Ferrari endured a Dutch Grand Prix to forget with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crashing out. Both drivers will be looking to bounce back at the Scuderia’s home track, where the Monegasque won in memorable scenes last year.
However, Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty to contend with for Sunday’s race due to a yellow-flag infringement prior to the race in Zandvoort. Elsewhere, Max Verstappen finished second at his home race and will be eyeing another podium in northern Italy.
Follow live coverage of the Italian Grand Prix with The Independent
When is the Italian Grand Prix?
All times BST
Sunday 7 September
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Italian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Monza on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Italian Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.
F1 driver standings
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 309 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 275 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 205 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 184 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 151 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 109 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 64 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 64 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 37 points
11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points
13. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points
16. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points
17. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 14 points
19. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 12 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 584 points
2. Ferrari - 260 points
3. Mercedes - 248 points
4. Red Bull - 214 points
5. Williams - 80 points
6. Aston Martin - 62 points
7. Racing Bulls - 60 points
8. Sauber - 51 points
9. Haas - 44 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments