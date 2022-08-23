For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Red Bull boss Christian Horner insists big and historic races should remain on the Formula 1 calendar with the future of the Belgian Grand Prix uncertain.

Formula 1 returns after the summer break this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, but the future of the race is not clear as it enters the final year of its current contract.

There have been suggestions that Spa might lose its spot on the 2023 calendar, as F1 attempts to squeeze in as many races as possible while catering for new venues such as Las Vegas, potentially South Africa and the possible return of China.

With the long-term future of the Monaco Grand Prix also far from concrete, Horner told Sky F1 that it was imperative that Formula 1 protected traditional venues from falling off the busy globetrotting schedule.

“Spa, for sure… it’s one of those historic races,” Horner said. “Monza, Silverstone, Spa, they’re the big and historic ones, we should ringfence those and protect those.

“It’s great that there’s these new events coming in and there’s interest. But you’ve got to have that history. It’d be like having the ATP Tour without Wimbledon.

“They’re part of our history, they’re part of our DNA. We’ll definitely make our opinion known, but you’ve got to trust the people who are running the business at the end of the day.”

Red Bull star and Championship leader Max Verstappen has also been one of a number of voices speaking in support of Spa staying on the calendar.

“It would be a big shame to lose Spa,” the Belgian-Dutch world champion said.

“It’s my favourite track in the world. I think it’s just an amazing track in a Formula 1 car.”

The 2022 season returns this week at the iconic Belgian circuit following the summer break, with Max Verstappen closing in on his second world title; he leads by 80 points with nine races left.