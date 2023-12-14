The moment Red Bull perform rapid pit stop in total darkness

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Red Bull have set the standard all year in Formula 1 – and now their team of mechanics have taken pit stops to the next level by attempting to complete the task in pitch black!

The world champions secured their sixth fastest pit stop title in a row – decided by consistency over a single season – while McLaren recorded a world record 1.8 second stop in Qatar in October.

But now, Christian Horner’s team have raised the bar again by attempting to perform a stop in total darkness.

The team had 10 attempts and remarkably, on their final try, they went through the process in just 2.84 seconds – a time quicker than predicted by drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

“Some teams in the pit lane would love to do that [2.84 seconds] in a normal race – but to do it blindfolded,” said chief mechanic Lee Stevenson.

“Incredible, absolutely incredible.”

231214 Red Bull Oracle Racing

The crew used the RB14 car – Red Bull’s 2018 F1 car – with an electric motor to execute the challenge.

They practiced with black-out visors first, before the entire room was turned pitch black for the 10 attempts.

“I think people are listening for noises, as well as muscle memory,” said front jack man Chris Gent. “It’s not all about seeing it.”

Red Bull will be looking to maintain their run of success in the pit lane and on the track when the 2024 F1 season starts on 2 March with the Bahrain Grand Prix.