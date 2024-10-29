Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



George Russell has said “19 out of 20” drivers in Formula 1 agree on the sport changing its racing rules “today” if necessary.

Racing rules have been under the microscope after the last two grands prix, where Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were penalised for battling intensely.

At the United States GP two weeks ago, Norris was given a five-second penalty for overtaking the Red Bull driver off the track, although the Briton argued he had been forced wide. Then, at last week’s Mexican GP, Verstappen was handed two 10-second penalties for his approach to racing the McLaren driver.

Changes to F1’s racing guidelines for 2025 will be discussed in a meeting later this year, where Russell will represent his colleagues as director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association – which communicates with the FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile).

But Russell has said nearly every F1 driver supports a change of rules being implemented before the end of the season, if needed. However, he did not name the dissenting voice among the 20 drivers.

“I think the stewards are totally on board with what needs to change,” Russell told Planet F1 and other media after the Mexican GP.

“Our view is, I think, that the biggest discussion is they wanted to wait until ‘25, so [the rules are] consistent through this year. I would say 19 out of 20 drivers said, ‘Well, if it’s incorrect, make the change today.’

“I’m glad to see those incidents were punished today and I suspect, moving forward in Brazil, what we saw today and what we saw last week... you won’t be able to get away with [that].

“You’d presume [it will be a brief conversation with the FIA], but it sometimes seems more difficult than it has to be when things have to get approved.

“Then we’ve got to go to a vote [...] but as I said: 19 out of 20, we’re all aligned on where it needs to be.”

George Russell in practice before the Mexican Grand Prix ( Getty Images )

The Brazilian GP takes place on Sunday 3 November, with Verstappen leading Norris by 47 points atop the drivers’ standings.

Defending champion Verstappen finished sixth in Mexico last weekend, as Norris came second and Carlos Sainz secured victory for Ferrari.

Following the Brazilian GP, there will be three races left for Norris to overturn Verstappen’s lead: grands prix in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.