Sergio Perez’s Red Bull car in tatters after massive crash at start of Monaco Grand Prix

The Red Bull driver was squeezed by Haas driver Kevin Magnussen and could not stop his car spinning into the wall

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 26 May 2024 14:31
Sergio Perez’s car was left in tatters after a huge crash at the start of the Monaco Grand Prix
Sergio Perez’s car was left in tatters after a huge crash at the start of the Monaco Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Sergio Perez crashed out of the Monaco Grand Prix after a huge shunt at the start of the race on Sunday.

The Red Bull driver, starting 16th on the grid, was squeezed by Haas’ Kevin Magnussen going up the famous Monte-Carlo hill following turn one.

But there wasn’t space for both cars and, with Magnussen clipping Perez’s wheel, the Red Bull spun and smashed into the wall.

It left Perez’s car in tatters, with both wheels flying off and debris spilling over onto the circuit.

Both Magnussen and team-mate Nico Hulkenberg were caught up in the incident too and forced to retire from the race.

The red flag was quickly thrown, suspending the 78-lap grand prix.

Perez was forced to retire from the grand prix
Perez was forced to retire from the grand prix (Getty Images)
One of Perez’s tyres flew over the fence and onto the pavement
One of Perez’s tyres flew over the fence and onto the pavement (Getty Images)

Carlos Sainz also hit the wall with a tyre issue, but managed to drive his Ferrari back to the pit-lane.

Esteban Ocon also collided with Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly in a chaotic start before the suspension.

More to follow…

