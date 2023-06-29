Sergio Perez misses media day at the Austrian Grand Prix
The Red Bull driver was not in the paddock on Thursday but is targeting a return for qualifying on Friday
Sergio Perez was absent from media day at the Austrian Grand Prix due to illness.
The Red Bull driver, who is second in the championship standings behind team-mate Max Verstappen, “became unwell” on Wednesday night.
With qualifying taking place on Friday this weekend with the sprint format in place, the 32-year-old took the decision not to go to the Red Bull Ring on Thursday.
“He became unwell last night and is taking the day to rest to ensure he’s in the best possible health for this weekend’s race,” Red Bull said in a statement.
Perez trails Verstappen by 69 points in the world championship.
Despite two wins from the opening four races, the Mexican has struggled in recent weeks and is now only nine points clear of Fernando Alonso in third.
This weekend’s action in Spielberg sees the second of six sprint weekends this season.
Qualifying for the grand prix now takes place on Friday, with Saturday a designated “sprint day” with “sprint shootout” quickfire qualifying in the morning followed by the sprint race in the afternoon.
