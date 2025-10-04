Singapore GP F1 grid changed with one team disqualified from qualifying
The starting grid has been altered with two drivers wiped from the qualifying result after technical failures
Williams drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz have both been disqualified from qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix after their cars failed technical checks.
Albon had qualified 12th on the grid, with Sainz a spot behind in 13th, but the pair will now start at the back of the grid for Sunday’s race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
A breach of F1’s technical regulations, regarding rear-wings, means their qualifying results were wiped from the leaderboard.
The FIA report from technical delegate Jo Bauer read: "The uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car numbers 23 and 55 – both cars exceeded the maximum limit of 85 mm on both sides of the rear wing outer area.
"As this is not in compliance with TR Article 3.10.10 g., I am referring this matter to the stewards for their confirmation."
Effectively, this means the rear-wing DRS flap was opening more than its permitted. A disqualification in these circumstances is normal procedure, given it is a technical matter.
Albon will therefore start 19th, with Sainz – who won in Singapore in 2023 – in 20th.
George Russell took pole position and will start alongside Max Verstappen on the front row, with championship leader Oscar Piastri in third. Lando Norris will start fifth on the grid.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments