George Russell kept Max Verstappen at bay to land an impressive pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix.

In his rejuvenated Mercedes machinery, Russell danced his way to top spot to see off Verstappen by 0.182 seconds at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Verstappen was unable to live with Russell, but he delivered a world title statement of intent by out-qualifying championship leader Oscar Piastri and McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

Piastri will line up from third, two places clear of a disappointed Norris, who faces losing further ground to the Australian. Russell’s team-mate Kimi Antonelli splits the McLaren drivers and will start from fourth, nearly four tenths slower than the pole-sitter.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc qualified sixth and seventh respectively for Ferrari.

Russell was battling a virus at the previous round in Azerbaijan and admitted earlier this week that he was still not operating at 100 per cent.

But under the thousands of bulbs that light up the city-state track, Russell was untouchable as he claimed just his second pole of the year and seventh of his career.

Russell held a 0.175 sec advantage over Verstappen as they headed into their final runs and improved with his last run to extend his margin.

“It is amazing to be on pole,” said Russell, who crashed out of second practice on Friday. “Yesterday was a challenging day but it is good to come back. It will be a long, sweaty race tomorrow.

open image in gallery Lando Norris could only manage fifth in Singapore GP qualifying ( Getty Images )

“Singapore has not been the kindest to me on the past and that has been through my own doing so I will not get carried away with pole.

TOP-10 - SINGAPORE GP QUALIFYING 1. George Russell (Mercedes) 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 4. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) 5. Lando Norris (McLaren) 6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) 7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 8. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) 9. Ollie Bearman (Haas) 10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

“I want to hold the lead into Turn 1 but this guy standing to my left (Verstappen) is a good starter and likes to throw one down the inside so I will keep an eye on him.”

Verstappen has never won in Singapore at a slow-speed venue which has rarely suited his Red Bull machinery.

And McLaren – so dominant this season that they are set to secure the constructors’ championship on Sunday with six rounds remaining – might have been expected to lead the way.

But Norris and Piastri rarely looked in contention and Verstappen, who will start Sunday’s race 69 points off the championship pace with 199 points to play for, could reduce the deficit.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen (left) qualified second with Oscar Piastri (right) in third ( Getty Images )

However, the Dutchman took aim at Norris for hindering his final lap by blocking him, and had to abort.

He said: “That is what happens when there is a car in front for you, and that is noted and will be remembered as well. It could have been close for pole so it was a shame.”

British rookie Ollie Bearman impressed to haul his Haas into Q3. Bearman’s team-mate Esteban Ocon fell at the first hurdle and will line up from last but one on the grid in 19th.

However, the 20-year-old Bearman will start from ninth, a place back from Isack Hadjar who continues to star in his debut campaign.