Liveupdated1694949080

F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates as Carlos Sainz starts on pole at Marina Bay

Follow live updates as Carlos Sainz starts on pole and Max Verstappen looks to fight back from 11th

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 17 September 2023 12:11
Comments
'Singapore is like no other race week', says Lando Norris

Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix from a shock 11th place after Lance Stroll crashed out at 110mph and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position.

On a wild night at the Marina Bay Circuit, both Red Bull drivers were eliminated in Q2 leaving the world champions facing an enormous task to retain their unbeaten record this season.

George Russell qualified second, missing out on pole by just 0.072 seconds with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari, one place ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, half-a-second back.

Verstappen was eliminated in Q2 after he bemoaned the handling of the Red Bull machine which has carried him to a record 10 consecutive wins, but has struggled under the bulbs that light up this unique 3.07-mile high-downforce track.

Follow live updates from the Singapore Grand Prix with The Independent

Recommended

Max Verstappen endures horrid qualifying as Carlos Sainz claims pole in Singapore

Qualifying report

Full report below:

Max Verstappen endures horrid qualifying as Carlos Sainz claims pole in Singapore

Ferrari’s Sainz took pole position ahead of British driver George Russell as Red Bull had a day to forget

Kieran Jackson17 September 2023 12:11
What is the starting grid?

1) Carlos Sainz

2) George Russell

3) Charles Leclerc

4) Lando Norris

5) Lewis Hamilton

6) Kevin Magnussen

7) Fernando Alonso

8) Esteban Ocon

9) Nico Hulkenberg

10) Liam Lawson

11) Max Verstappen

12) Pierre Gasly

13) Sergio Perez

14) Alex Albon

15) Yuki Tsunoda

16) Valtteri Bottas

17) Oscar Piastri

18) Logan Sargeant

19) Zhou Guanyu

Lance Stroll, who qualified 20th, will not take part in Sunday’s race following his high-speed crash on Saturday

Kieran Jackson17 September 2023 11:59
Zhou Guanyu interview: ‘There is a lot of pressure in F1 – only winners stay in this sport’Zhou Guanyu interview: ‘There is a lot of pressure in F1 – only winners stay in this sport’

Exclusive by Kieran Jackson

There’s no place like home. For most of the Formula 1 grid, a return to familiar comforts at a much-loved circuit is something to behold, thrive and revel in. In fact, it’s only the Haas pairing of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen and the Alfa Romeo team of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu who have not basked in such an experience in 2023.

But all eyes for Zhou – Formula 1’s first Chinese driver in its 73-year history – now point firmly towards 21 April 2024. The sport’s return to one of the world’s powerhouses has, four times, been put on hold due to the pandemic – both the world-altering event itself and the country’s controversial zero-covid policy in the aftermath. Yet next year will see the Shanghai International Circuit host once more; all that was left was for Zhou’s presence to be confirmed.

That came on Thursday morning. Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, the 24-year-old penned a one-year extension with Alfa Romeo to race with the Sauber-works team for a third-straight year. F1’s worldwide popularity boom has not diverted past China – and next spring we will see the full impact of Zhou’s spot on the grid.

“It’s the dream fulfilled – the first Chinese driver in F1, it’s a huge thing for a massive country like us,” Zhou tells The Independent.

Full interview below:

Zhou Guanyu interview: ‘There is a lot of pressure – only winners stay in F1’

Formula 1’s first Chinese driver has retained his Alfa Romeo seat for 2024. Now, he speaks to Kieran Jackson about racing in Shanghai, his love of pool growing up in Sheffield and that Silverstone crash

Kieran Jackson17 September 2023 11:43
Lewis Hamilton after qualifying fifth:

Kieran Jackson17 September 2023 11:29
Driver Standings ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen - 364 points

2) Sergio Perez - 219 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 170 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 164 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 117 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 111 points

7) George Russell - 109 points

8) Lando Norris - 79 points

9) Lance Stroll - 47 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 37 points

11) Esteban Ocon - 36 points

12) Oscar Piastri - 34 points

13) Alex Albon - 21 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Liam Lawson - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

Kieran Jackson17 September 2023 11:16
‘I had a really good run’: Max Verstappen rules out win at Singapore Grand Prix

Max Verstappen said he can forget about extending his record winning streak after qualifying only 11th for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.

On a wild night under the 1600 bulbs that light up the Marina Bay Circuit, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll also walked away from a staggering 110mph shunt, while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz pipped the Mercedes of George Russell to land his second pole position in as many races. Charles Leclerc will start third ahead of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

But it was the demise of Red Bull – the unbeaten tour de force of this most one-sided of seasons – that left those here in shock and awe. Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez also failed to reach Q3. He will line up in 13th for Sunday’s 62-lap race.

Full quotes below:

‘I had a really good run’: Max Verstappen rules out win at Singapore Grand Prix

Verstappen last started this far back in Saudi Arabia when a driveshaft failure consigned him to 15th in March

Kieran Jackson17 September 2023 11:06
Kieran Jackson17 September 2023 11:00
Lance Stroll ruled out of Singapore Grand Prix after huge crash in qualifying

Lance Stroll has been ruled out of Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix following his staggering 110mph qualifying crash.

The Canadian driver lost control of his Aston Martin through the final left-hander at the Marina Bay Circuit before he slammed into the barrier.

The force of the high-speed impact sent Stroll’s head rocking from side-to-side. He catapulted back across the track and pirouetted to a standstill in the middle of the circuit.

The Aston Martin driver emerged from his wrecked vehicle unaided before being given the all-clear by the on-track medical team.

Lance Stroll to sit out Singapore Grand Prix after huge crash in qualifying

The Canadian driver emerged from his wrecked vehicle unaided before being given the all-clear by the on-track medical team

Kieran Jackson17 September 2023 10:58
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE!

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix!

It was quite the day on Saturday, with both Red Bulls failing to make it to Q3 as Carlos Sainz claimed pole position for Ferrari!

Stay right here for all the build-up and updates - lights out is at 1pm (BST).

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson17 September 2023 10:54

