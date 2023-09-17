F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates as Carlos Sainz starts on pole at Marina Bay
Follow live updates as Carlos Sainz starts on pole and Max Verstappen looks to fight back from 11th
Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix from a shock 11th place after Lance Stroll crashed out at 110mph and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position.
On a wild night at the Marina Bay Circuit, both Red Bull drivers were eliminated in Q2 leaving the world champions facing an enormous task to retain their unbeaten record this season.
George Russell qualified second, missing out on pole by just 0.072 seconds with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari, one place ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, half-a-second back.
Verstappen was eliminated in Q2 after he bemoaned the handling of the Red Bull machine which has carried him to a record 10 consecutive wins, but has struggled under the bulbs that light up this unique 3.07-mile high-downforce track.
Follow live updates from the Singapore Grand Prix with The Independent
Max Verstappen endures horrid qualifying as Carlos Sainz claims pole in Singapore
Qualifying report
Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix from a shock 11th place after Lance Stroll crashed out at 110mph and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position.
On a wild night at the Marina Bay Circuit, both Red Bull drivers were eliminated in Q2 leaving the world champions facing an enormous task to retain their unbeaten record this season.
George Russell qualified second, missing out on pole by just 0.072 seconds with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari, one place ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, half-a-second back.
Full report below:
Max Verstappen endures horrid qualifying as Carlos Sainz claims pole in Singapore
Ferrari’s Sainz took pole position ahead of British driver George Russell as Red Bull had a day to forget
What is the starting grid?
1) Carlos Sainz
2) George Russell
3) Charles Leclerc
4) Lando Norris
5) Lewis Hamilton
6) Kevin Magnussen
7) Fernando Alonso
8) Esteban Ocon
9) Nico Hulkenberg
10) Liam Lawson
11) Max Verstappen
12) Pierre Gasly
13) Sergio Perez
14) Alex Albon
15) Yuki Tsunoda
16) Valtteri Bottas
17) Oscar Piastri
18) Logan Sargeant
19) Zhou Guanyu
Lance Stroll, who qualified 20th, will not take part in Sunday’s race following his high-speed crash on Saturday
Zhou Guanyu interview: ‘There is a lot of pressure in F1 – only winners stay in this sport’Zhou Guanyu interview: ‘There is a lot of pressure in F1 – only winners stay in this sport’
Exclusive by Kieran Jackson
There’s no place like home. For most of the Formula 1 grid, a return to familiar comforts at a much-loved circuit is something to behold, thrive and revel in. In fact, it’s only the Haas pairing of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen and the Alfa Romeo team of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu who have not basked in such an experience in 2023.
But all eyes for Zhou – Formula 1’s first Chinese driver in its 73-year history – now point firmly towards 21 April 2024. The sport’s return to one of the world’s powerhouses has, four times, been put on hold due to the pandemic – both the world-altering event itself and the country’s controversial zero-covid policy in the aftermath. Yet next year will see the Shanghai International Circuit host once more; all that was left was for Zhou’s presence to be confirmed.
That came on Thursday morning. Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, the 24-year-old penned a one-year extension with Alfa Romeo to race with the Sauber-works team for a third-straight year. F1’s worldwide popularity boom has not diverted past China – and next spring we will see the full impact of Zhou’s spot on the grid.
“It’s the dream fulfilled – the first Chinese driver in F1, it’s a huge thing for a massive country like us,” Zhou tells The Independent.
Full interview below:
Zhou Guanyu interview: ‘There is a lot of pressure – only winners stay in F1’
Formula 1’s first Chinese driver has retained his Alfa Romeo seat for 2024. Now, he speaks to Kieran Jackson about racing in Shanghai, his love of pool growing up in Sheffield and that Silverstone crash
Lewis Hamilton after qualifying fifth:
Driver Standings ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix:
1) Max Verstappen - 364 points
2) Sergio Perez - 219 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 170 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 164 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 117 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 111 points
7) George Russell - 109 points
8) Lando Norris - 79 points
9) Lance Stroll - 47 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 37 points
11) Esteban Ocon - 36 points
12) Oscar Piastri - 34 points
13) Alex Albon - 21 points
14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Liam Lawson - 0 points
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
‘I had a really good run’: Max Verstappen rules out win at Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen said he can forget about extending his record winning streak after qualifying only 11th for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.
On a wild night under the 1600 bulbs that light up the Marina Bay Circuit, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll also walked away from a staggering 110mph shunt, while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz pipped the Mercedes of George Russell to land his second pole position in as many races. Charles Leclerc will start third ahead of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.
But it was the demise of Red Bull – the unbeaten tour de force of this most one-sided of seasons – that left those here in shock and awe. Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez also failed to reach Q3. He will line up in 13th for Sunday’s 62-lap race.
Full quotes below:
‘I had a really good run’: Max Verstappen rules out win at Singapore Grand Prix
Verstappen last started this far back in Saudi Arabia when a driveshaft failure consigned him to 15th in March
What is the starting grid?
1) Carlos Sainz
2) George Russell
3) Charles Leclerc
4) Lando Norris
5) Lewis Hamilton
6) Kevin Magnussen
7) Fernando Alonso
8) Esteban Ocon
9) Nico Hulkenberg
10) Liam Lawson
11) Max Verstappen
12) Pierre Gasly
13) Sergio Perez
14) Alex Albon
15) Yuki Tsunoda
16) Valtteri Bottas
17) Oscar Piastri
18) Logan Sargeant
19) Zhou Guanyu
Lance Stroll, who qualified 20th, will not take part in Sunday’s race following his high-speed crash on Saturday
Lance Stroll ruled out of Singapore Grand Prix after huge crash in qualifying
Lance Stroll has been ruled out of Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix following his staggering 110mph qualifying crash.
The Canadian driver lost control of his Aston Martin through the final left-hander at the Marina Bay Circuit before he slammed into the barrier.
The force of the high-speed impact sent Stroll’s head rocking from side-to-side. He catapulted back across the track and pirouetted to a standstill in the middle of the circuit.
The Aston Martin driver emerged from his wrecked vehicle unaided before being given the all-clear by the on-track medical team.
Lance Stroll to sit out Singapore Grand Prix after huge crash in qualifying
The Canadian driver emerged from his wrecked vehicle unaided before being given the all-clear by the on-track medical team
F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE!
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix!
It was quite the day on Saturday, with both Red Bulls failing to make it to Q3 as Carlos Sainz claimed pole position for Ferrari!
Stay right here for all the build-up and updates - lights out is at 1pm (BST).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies