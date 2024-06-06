Sky F1 reveal new pundit for Canadian Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve will join the Sky Sports F1 team at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.

Villeneuve, who won the title in 1997 with Williams, will be alongside the likes of Simon Lazenby, Martin Brundle and Danica Patrick in Montreal.

The former Canadian driver competed in F1 from 1996-2006, driving for the likes of Renault, Sauber and BAR as well.

He won 11 races and finished on the podium 23 times. However, he never won his home race in 10 attempts.

Villeneuve, 53, is the son of ex-Ferrari driver Gilles Villeneuve, whom the Montreal circuit is named after.

Max Verstappen won last year’s race and while the Dutchman is one of the favourites again this year, McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc have won races in the last month in gradual signs that Red Bull’s utter domination is ending.

Lewis Hamilton, who has not finished higher than sixth in eight races this year, is a seven-time winner and won his first ever F1 race in Montreal.