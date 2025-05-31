Lando Norris reacts to famous Monaco GP victory

F1 next rolls on to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix and the last edition of the event to take place in Catalunya.

The Spanish GP will relocate to Madrid next year, though Barcelona is expected to finish its current contract with a final race in 2026.

Lando Norris won last time out in Monaco, reducing the gap in the world championship to leader and teammate Oscar Piastri to just three points. Charles Leclerc finished in second for Ferrari’s second podium of the season.

Max Verstappen, who finished fourth in Monaco, won last year’s race in Spain while Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing further improvement, particularly in light of a new FIA clampdown on flexi-wings this weekend.

