F1 Spanish GP LIVE: Qualifying result as Piastri wins McLaren battle for pole
Follow live F1 updates from Barcelona as Piastri beats Norris for pole in Sunday’s race
F1 next rolls on to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix and the last edition of the event to take place in Catalunya.
The Spanish GP will relocate to Madrid next year, though Barcelona is expected to finish its current contract with a final race in 2026.
Lando Norris won last time out in Monaco, reducing the gap in the world championship to leader and teammate Oscar Piastri to just three points. Charles Leclerc finished in second for Ferrari’s second podium of the season.
Max Verstappen, who finished fourth in Monaco, won last year’s race in Spain while Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing further improvement, particularly in light of a new FIA clampdown on flexi-wings this weekend.
Follow the Spanish Grand Prix with The Independent
Qualifying result - Piastri on pole
Wow. Great stuff in Q3. A battle between the McLarens for pole and Oscar Piastri wins that fight.
Then the rest battling for third and Verstappen did so well go third. Russell will be pleased with fourth and that’s a good drive from Hamilton in fifth.
Hadjar in the Racing Bull also pips Alonso for ninth.
Spanish GP top 10
1) Piastri
2) Norris
3) Verstappen
4) Russell
5) Hamilton
6) Antonelli
7) Leclerc
8) Gasly
9) Hadjar
10) Alonso
Piastri on pole in a McLaren front-row lockout
Antonelli into the top five with his lap but men behind him are chasing.
Hamilton goes third! Great lap from the Ferrari. But then Russell goes quicker!
But here’s comes Verstappen. And he goes third! What a drive from Max. Phew! That’s that. McLaren on the front row followed by Verstappen and Russell
Current top 5
1) Norris, 2) Piastri, 3) Verstappen, 4) Russell, 5) Hamilton
Piastri goes on pole
Norris improves his time slightly but Piastri flying behind him. Oscar Piastri goes on pole - 0.2s better than Norris. Smashed him!
Current top 5
1) Piastri. 2) Norris, 3) Russell, 4) Leclerc, 5) Alonso
McLarens on track
Our provisional pole sitter Norris the first man to have his final flying lap, with Piastri behind him. Will the order be the same after these?
Piastri up through the first sector... Norris no improvement in the second sector.
Final laps incoming
Whoops and cheers on the Aston Martin radio for that Alonso lap. I think he’s wrung every bit of juice out of the car there. Could it be enough for a top five.
Cars heading on track for their final flying lap
Current top 5
1) Norris, 2) Piastri, 3) Russell, 4) Leclerc, 5) Alonso
Alonso battles hard.
Tell you what, that was a good lap by George Russell. Quicker than Verstappen and both Ferraris, behind only the unbeatable McLarens. Third place would be a brilliant performance from the Brit.
Alonso putting in his first lap time of Q3 and he goes fifth. Within half a second of Norris, which is decent. Three minutes left, he’ll be usurped by Verstappen and Hamilton you’d think but that was solid. Typically gritty from the Spaniard.
Current top 5
1) Norris, 2) Piastri, 3) Russell, 4) Leclerc, 5) Alonso
Norris goes quickest!
WOW! For the first time this weekend, Norris is quicker than Piastri. Everyone will have another lap in Q3 but first time up, Norris beats his teammate.
Crosses the line in 1:11.819, which is 0.017s ahead of Piastri.Provisional pole. Huge!
Current top 5
1) Norris, 2) Piastri, 3) Russell, 4) Leclerc, 5) Verstappen
Piastri sets the target
Piastri the first man to set a time and he goes a 1:11.8. That’s the target!
Antonelli with a 1:12.9, beaten by his teammate Russell in a 1:12.075 and Verstappen can’t beat it! Into third, a 1:12.3
Current top 5
1) Piastri, 2) Russell, 3) Verstappen, 4) Hamilton, 5) Antonelli
Here we go for Q3
From the bottom of the leaderboard, focus now turns to the top. Who will end on pole at the Spanish Grand Prix? Surely it’s a straight shootout between Norris and Piastri.
Here are your 10 drivers in Q3:
Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Antonelli, Gasly, Hadjar, Leclerc, Alonso
Hadjar and Alonso impress to reach Q3
That P12 was Bortoleto’s career-best qualifying performance. He drove well.
Not as well as Isaak Hadjar though - the young Frenchman into Q3 for Racing Bulls.
Fernando Alonso, still searching for his first points of the season, also safely into Q3 for Aston Martin.
It was a McLaren one-two at the top again. You’d think that will be the case in Q3 as well.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments