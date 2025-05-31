F1 Spanish GP LIVE: Qualifying start time and schedule as Lando Norris eyes pole position
Follow live F1 updates from Barcelona as the drivers build towards qualifying
F1 next rolls on to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix and the last edition of the event to take place in Catalunya.
The Spanish GP will relocate to Madrid next year, though Barcelona is expected to finish its current contract with a final race in 2026.
Lando Norris won last time out in Monaco, reducing the gap in the world championship to leader and teammate Oscar Piastri to just three points. Charles Leclerc finished in second for Ferrari’s second podium of the season.
Max Verstappen, who finished fourth in Monaco, won last year’s race in Spain while Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing further improvement, particularly in light of a new FIA clampdown on flexi-wings this weekend.
Follow the Spanish Grand Prix with The Independent
F1 Spanish GP qualifying LIVE
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of qualifying ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.
It’s the last edition of the race in Catalonia, with the Spanish GP set to relocate to Madrid next year, though Barcelona is expected to finish its current contract with a final race in 2026.
McLaren came out on top in the first two practice sessions on Friday - Norris in FP1, Piastri in FP2 - with the two season frontrunners eyeing to set themselves nicely for tomorrow’s race.
Follow all the build-up and action, right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments