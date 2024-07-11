F1 announces sprint race venues for 2025 season

Support truly

F1 has announced Spa-Francorchamps as the only new sprint race venue on the calendar next year.

The sprint format, including the 100km dash on Saturday, was first introduced in 2021 at Silverstone and has proven popular with fans.

In 2023, the number of sprint races was doubled from three to six and, in 2025, it will remain the same – with sprint weekends therefore making up 25 per cent of the 24-race calendar.

The only alteration from this year’s venues in the Belgian Grand Prix at the world-famous Spa circuit replacing the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

The six venues are: China, Miami, Belgium, USA (Austin), Brazil and Qatar.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said: “The Sprint has been a great success for Formula 1, bringing all our fans more action and racing on the track.

“We are seeing the proof of this in our audience data, fan attendance on Fridays and from the promoters and partners.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary in 2025 we will always honour our incredible history, but we must always be looking ahead, innovating, and improving to deliver the best for our growing and diverse fanbase.

“The Sprint is a great example of bringing new elements to our sport in a way that is respectful of the Championship, and I want to thank the six venues that will host the Sprint in 2025 and look forward to those incredible events throughout the season.”