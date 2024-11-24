F1 news LIVE: Las Vegas GP reaction as champion Max Verstappen speaks about Red Bull future
F1 live updates from Vegas as Verstappen claims fourth straight world title ahead of Lando Norris
Max Verstappen was crowned F1 World Champion for the fourth time as the Dutchman finished above title rival Lando Norris at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver won his fourth straight title with two races to spare, as Norris can no longer catch Verstappen in the standings after he could only finish sixth.
Verstappen, meanwhile, finished fifth behind the Mercedes pair of George Russell, who won from pole, and Lewis Hamilton. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished third and second for Ferrari.
The 27-year-old has eight race wins this season, including a dominant run at the start of the year, but Norris closed the gap over the second half of the campaign. However, Verstappen delivered a crucial win in Brazil last week and produced another stellar drive in Las Vegas to retain the world title.
TOP-10 IN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX
1. George Russell (1:22:05:969)
2. Lewis Hamilton (+7.313 secs)
3. Carlos Sainz (+11.906)
4. Charles Leclerc (+14.283)
5. Max Verstappen (+16.582)
6. Lando Norris (+43.385)
7. Oscar Piastri (+51.365)
8. Nico Hulkenberg (+59.808)
9. Yuki Tsunoda (+62.808)
10. Sergio Perez (+63.114)
Max Verstappen wins 2024 F1 title in Las Vegas to join elite list of drivers
Max Verstappen has claimed the 2024 F1 drivers’ title after finishing above closest challenger Lando Norris at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver, who started one spot ahead of Norris in fifth, finished the 50-lap race in the same position, while the McLaren driver came home in sixth.
It means Verstappen cannot be caught with 60 points left on the table at the remaining two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
Verstappen joins Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel in winning four Formula 1 world championships, with only Juan Manuel Fangio (five), Lewis Hamilton (seven) and Michael Schumacher (seven) ahead of the Dutchman now.
The 27-year-old also becomes only the fifth man to win four championships in a row. Only one driver, Schumacher, has won five on the spin.
The Red Bull driver claimed his fourth consecutive crown under the bright lights of Sin City
Max Verstappen responds to speculation over his long-term Red Bull future
Verstappen has a contract until the end of 2028 but has been linked with a move to Mercedes. He has also often questioned his own future in F1.
“For me, I am just very proud to be part of the team,” he said after his title triumph.
“We’re celebrating our fourth world title together. It’s definitely not on my mind. Nothing else is on my mind”
F1 World Championship list!
Quite the company Max Verstappen is sitting in now. He joins Sebastian Vettel in winning his first four titles in a row.
Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton - 7
Juan Manuel Fangio - 5
Alain Prost, Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen - 4
Max Verstappen reacts to title win
Max Verstappen admitted he was “relieved” to seal the 2024 F1 world title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Verstappen finished the race in fifth, one spot ahead of closest contender Lando Norris, to claim the 2024 drivers’ title with two races left.
It makes Verstappen the fifth man to win four titles in a row and the second Red Bull driver after Sebastian Vettel.
“It’s been a long season,” he said in Las Vegas. “We started off amazing, cruising, then we had a tough run. We kept it together, working on improvements. Incredibly proud.
Exclusive: Lewis Hamilton will have ‘weird’ statistic on his mind ahead of Ferrari move, says Sky F1 expert
Karun Chandhok believes Lewis Hamilton will have his poor qualifying record “weighing on his mind” ahead of his blockbuster move to Ferrari next year.
Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the season after 12 years to join the Scuderia in 2025.
Despite winning two races this year – at Silverstone and Spa – Hamilton is on track to record his lowest-ever championship position. He is seventh in the drivers’ standings ahead of this weekend’s race in Las Vegas.
Full piece below:
Hamilton will have ‘weird’ statistic on his mind ahead of Ferrari, says F1 expert
Exclusive: Karun Chandhok says Hamilton is slower over one lap compared to his new Ferrari teammate
Lando Norris makes shock McLaren statement after missing out on F1 title: ‘We were not ready’
Lando Norris believes his McLaren team were simply “not ready” to win an F1 drivers’ championship this year after Max Verstappen sealed the title in Las Vegas.
Verstappen finished fifth, a spot above Norris, in Sin City and now has an unassailable lead in the drivers’ championship with two races left.
Norris has, since his first F1 win in Miami in May, been armed with the fastest car but despite two more victories, the Brit experienced a number of missed opportunities throughout what was his first championship challenge.
Norris admitted it “hurt” to lose out this year, but paid tribute to Verstappen as he joined an elite list of drivers to win at least four titles.
Full quotes below:
Lando Norris makes shock McLaren statement after missing out on F1 title
Norris can now no longer catch Max Verstappen, who sealed a fourth championship in Las Vegas
Constructors’ Championship after Las Vegas GP
1. McLaren - 608 points
2. Ferrari - 584 points
3. Red Bull Racing - 555 points
4. Mercedes - 425 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Alpine - 49 points
7. Haas - 46 points
8. RB - 46 points
9. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
Charles Leclerc fumes in expletive-laden team radio rant after Ferrari issue in Las Vegas
Charles Leclerc did not hold back after the Las Vegas Grand Prix as he claimed over team radio: “Being nice f**** me over all the time.”
The Monegasque driver, who started fourth on the grid, had a tremendous start and was second after the first lap.
Leclerc came close to overtaking George Russell for the lead but then dropped back to fourth after an issue with his car.
Full transcript below:
Charles Leclerc fumes in expletive-laden rant after mystery Ferrari issue
Leclerc let rip over team radio after finishing fourth in the 50-lap night race in Sin City
