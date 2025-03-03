Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FIA have decided to increase the number of race stewards from three to four at F1’s season-opening race of the 2025 season in Australia next week.

F1’s governing body, who dropped ex-F1 driver Johnny Herbert as a steward in January, have altered its sporting regulations for grands prix deemed “high in workload.”

A report in Autosport details that four officials will be present in the stewards room in Australia, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico and Brazil.

Usually, stewarding panels consist of three officials – one of whom is a former driver and another who is appointed by the national sporting authority overseeing the weekend’s race.

The change has been made to aid the decision-making process, with stewards often having to make quick calls and hand out penalties mid-race after incidents on track.

Article 15.1 of F1’s 2025 sporting rules now states that “a minimum of three and a maximum of four stewards, one of whom will be appointed chairman” will be appointed each race.

Decisions will continue to be agreed by the full panel.

McLaren boss Zak Brown has called for F1 teams to jointly fund a full-time team of race officials, but FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has dismissed the willingness of teams to voluntarily contribute.

“The teams can complain, drivers can complain, but then they don’t want to pay for it,” Ben Sulayem said last month.

The Australian Grand Prix hosts the first race of the 2025 F1 season ( Getty Images )

“I’m being very, very honest and straight with you, this takes a lot of investment. It has taken us more than two and a half years to get to what we are achieving now. Do we have the results? We will know the results when the season starts.

‘It is very important. What if the race director decides not to go or if he gets sick? It’s the same as the FIA. If something happens to me tomorrow, the FIA will continue to function without me, so this has to be a system. It’s not about individuals.

“There are a lot of mistakes and then you blame the FIA. It’s easy to blame the FIA. Why can’t you be productive in your criticism and say: ‘How can we find a solution?’

‘But where is the solution? The solution is in training, the solution is to bring people in.”

Ben Sulayem has also announced there will be more than one F1 race director this season, after Niels Wittich was removed from his role in the latter weeks of last season.

The 2025 F1 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix on 14-16 March.