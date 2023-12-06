For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Susie Wolff has rejected conflict of interest allegations against her and husband Toto Wolff and described the behaviour of those involved as “misogynistic”.

An unsubstantiated media report claimed the Wolffs were sharing information considered confidential from their employers. Susie is F1 Academy managing director and works closely with F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, while Toto is Mercedes team principal and CEO of the F1 team.

The FIA, F1’s governing body, announced on Tuesday that its compliance unit were looking into the allegations.

Susie Wolff said in a statement late on Tuesday that she rejected the claims “in the strongest possible terms” – adding that the allegations are simply “baseless.”

“I am deeply insulted but sadly unsurprised by the public allegations that have been made this evening,” she said, on social media.

“It is disheartening that my integrity is being called into question in such a manner, especially when it seems to be rooted in intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour, and focused on my marital status rather than my abilities.

“Throughout my career in motorsport, I have encountered and overcome numerous obstacles and I refuse to let these baseless allegations overshadow my dedication and passion for F1 Academy.

“As a woman in this sport, I have faced my fair share of challenges but my commitment to breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations to succeed remains unwavering.”

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton shared Susie’s statement on his own Instagram story on Tuesday night.

It is understood the allegations centre around a comment Toto Wolff made at a team principals’ meeting recently, suggesting he had information that could only have been traced back to Formula One Management (FOM).

Susie (left) described the allegations levelled against her and husband Toto as ‘baseless’ (Getty Images)

Mercedes and FOM also rejected the allegations.

A Mercedes spokesperson said: "We note the generic statement from the FIA this evening, which responds to unsubstantiated allegations from a single media outlet, and the off-record briefing which has linked it to the team principal of Mercedes-AMG F1.

"The team has received no communication from the FIA compliance department on this topic and it was highly surprising to learn of the investigation through a media statement.

"We wholly reject the allegation in the statement and associated media coverage, which wrongly impinges on the integrity and compliance of our team principal.

"As a matter of course, we invite full, prompt, and transparent correspondence from the FIA compliance department regarding this investigation and its contents."

An F1 spokesperson stated: "We note the public statement made by the FIA this evening that was not shared with us in advance. We have complete confidence that the allegations are wrong, and we have robust processes and procedures that ensure the segregation of information and responsibilities in the event of any potential conflict of interest.

"We are confident that no member of our team has made any unauthorised disclosure to a team principal and would caution anyone against making imprudent and serious allegations without substance."

The FIA did not name the Wolffs in their statement, but revealed they were “aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed to an F1 team principal from a member of FOM [F1] personnel.”

Toto became team principal of Mercedes in 2013, winning eight constructors’ titles and seven drivers’ titles, while former driver Susie became F1 Academy director in March ahead of the inaugural season this year.