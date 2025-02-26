F1 testing: Driver schedule, dates and how to watch on TV for 2025 pre-season in Bahrain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pre-season testing for the 2025 F1 campaign began in Bahrain on Wednesday as anticipation builds towards the 2025 season.

Bahrain has held the test every year since the Covid pandemic, with the season-opener usually following at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

Yet this year, Albert Park in Australia will host the first race of the season for the first time since 2019. The season-opener, Lewis Hamilton’s first race for Ferrari, is on 16 March.

It means all 20 drivers will have two weeks from the three-day pre-season test to the first ‘lights out’ of the season, ahead of another record-equalling 24-race calendar.

Here’s everything you need to know about pre-season testing in Bahrain:

When is F1 pre-season testing?

The official pre-season test takes place from Wednesday 26 February to Friday 28 February.

In line with previous years, the track will be open for eight hours each day, starting at 7am (GMT) and ending at 4pm (GMT).

Teams have a choice: they can either give a driver a whole day’s worth of running or split the sessions up between their pair.

Either way, barring any injuries, illness or car breakdowns, each driver will get 12 hours of time in the car over the course of the three days.

How can I watch F1 pre-season testing?

Sky Sports F1, the rights holder for F1 in the UK, will broadcast every minute of pre-season testing.

The broadcast team, however, is typically made up of commentators and presenters from both Sky and F1 TV.

Sky’s pit-lane reporter, Ted Kravitz, will be on-site for the test and is likely to present his daily ‘Notebook’ segment.

Who is driving at F1 pre-season testing?

Ferrari

Wednesday: Hamilton (AM), Leclerc (PM)

Thursday: TBC

Friday: TBC

Red Bull

Wednesday: Lawson (AM), Verstappen (PM)

Thursday: Lawson

Friday: Verstappen

Mercedes

Wednesday: Antonelli (AM), Russell (PM)

Thursday: Russell (AM), Antonelli (PM)

Friday: Antonelli (AM), Russell (PM)

Aston Martin

Wednesday: Alonso (AM), Stroll (PM)

Thursday: Alonso (AM), Stroll (PM)

Friday: Stroll (AM), Alonso (PM)

Williams

Wednesday: Albon (AM), Sainz (PM)

Thursday: Sainz (AM), Sainz (PM)

Friday: Albon (AM), Albon (PM)

Alpine

Wednesday: Doohan (AM), Gasly (PM)

Thursday: Gasly (AM), Doohan (PM)

Friday: Doohan (AM), Gasly (PM)

Haas

Wednesday: Bearman (AM), Ocon (PM)

Thursday: Ocon (AM), Bearman (PM)

Friday: Bearman (AM), Ocon (PM)

Sauber

Wednesday: Hulkenberg (AM), Bortoleto (PM)

Thursday: Hulkenberg (AM), Bortoleto (PM)

Friday: Bortoleto (AM), Hulkenberg (PM)

When is the first race of the 2025 season?

The season-opener this year takes place at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday 16 March.

The race starts at 4am (GMT), 3pm local time.

It will mark Hamilton’s highly-anticipated first race in Ferrari red.