Independent
When is F1 testing? Dates, drivers’ schedule and how to watch on TV as 2025 pre-season begins in Bahrain

The three-day test gives all 20 drivers their first chance to get to grips with their 2025 cars ahead of the new F1 season

Kieran Jackson
Tuesday 25 February 2025 16:28 GMT
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc take part in F1 test for Ferrari in Barcelona

The official F1 pre-season test takes place once again in Bahrain from Wednesday as anticipation builds towards the 2025 season.

Bahrain has held the test every year since the Covid pandemic, with the season-opener usually following at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

Yet this year, Albert Park in Australia will host the first race of the season for the first time since 2019. The season-opener, Lewis Hamilton’s first race for Ferrari, is on 16 March.

It means all 20 drivers will have two weeks from the three-day pre-season test to the first ‘lights out’ of the season, ahead of another record-equalling 24-race calendar.

Here’s everything you need to know about pre-season testing in Bahrain:

When is F1 pre-season testing?

The official pre-season test takes place from Wednesday 26 February to Friday 28 February.

In line with previous years, the track will be open for eight hours each day, starting at 7am (GMT) and ending at 4pm (GMT).

Teams have a choice: they can either give a driver a whole day’s worth of running or split the sessions up between their pair.

Either way, barring any injuries, illness or car breakdowns, each driver will get 12 hours of time in the car over the course of the three days.

How can I watch F1 pre-season testing?

Sky Sports F1, the rights holder for F1 in the UK, will broadcast every minute of pre-season testing.

The broadcast team, however, is typically made up of commentators and presenters from both Sky and F1 TV.

Sky’s pit-lane reporter, Ted Kravitz, will be on-site for the test and is likely to present his daily ‘Notebook’ segment.

Lewis Hamilton is driving for Ferrari this year
Lewis Hamilton is driving for Ferrari this year (Twitter/X - @ScuderiaFerrari)

Who is driving at F1 pre-season testing?

Ferrari

  • Wednesday: Hamilton (AM), Leclerc (PM)
  • Thursday: TBC
  • Friday: TBC

Red Bull

  • Wednesday: Lawson (AM), Verstappen (PM)
  • Thursday: Lawson
  • Friday: Verstappen

Mercedes

  • Wednesday: Antonelli (AM), Russell (PM)
  • Thursday: Russell (AM), Antonelli (PM)
  • Friday: Antonelli (AM), Russell (PM)

Aston Martin

  • Wednesday: Alonso (AM), Stroll (PM)
  • Thursday: Alonso (AM), Stroll (PM)
  • Friday: Stroll (AM), Alonso (PM)

Williams

  • Wednesday: Albon (AM), Sainz (PM)
  • Thursday: Sainz (AM), Sainz (PM)
  • Friday: Albon (AM), Albon (PM)

Alpine

  • Wednesday: Doohan (AM), Gasly (PM)
  • Thursday: Gasly (AM), Doohan (PM)
  • Friday: Doohan (AM), Gasly (PM)

Haas

  • Wednesday: Bearman (AM), Ocon (PM)
  • Thursday: Ocon (AM), Bearman (PM)
  • Friday: Bearman (AM), Ocon (PM)

Sauber

  • Wednesday: Hulkenberg (AM), Bortoleto (PM)
  • Thursday: Hulkenberg (AM), Bortoleto (PM)
  • Friday: Bortoleto (AM), Hulkenberg (PM)

When is the first race of the 2025 season?

The season-opener this year takes place at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday 16 March.

The race starts at 4am (GMT), 3pm local time.

It will mark Hamilton’s highly-anticipated first race in Ferrari red.

