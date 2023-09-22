For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen is looking to bounce back in Japan this weekend after his incredible 10-race win streak ended in Singapore following Carlos Sainz’s thrilling victory.

The Ferrari driver held off Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages to claim his 2nd Formula 1 victory - and the first non-Red Bull win since Russell’s triumph for Mercedes in Brazil last November.

Norris earned the ninth podium of his career after coming home second while Russell will be eager to get back in the cockpit after a last-lap crash saw him lose a spot on the podium, taken by Hamilton. Verstappen finished fifth, with Charles Leclerc fourth.

Last year at Suzuka - a dramatic race that took place in heavy rain and saw a close call with Pierre Gasly and a recovery vehicle - saw Verstappen’s win clinch his second world title. However, the Dutchman cannot win the 2023 world championship this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Saturday 23 September

Free practice 3: 3:30am

3:30am Qualifying: 7am

Sunday 24 September

Race: 6am

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Japan will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 4:30am (BST).

The weekend’s action will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 11:10am (BST) on Saturday morning and the grand prix on Sunday afternoon at 12:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Japan on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Lewis Hamilton is a five-time winner in Japan (Getty Images)

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 374 points

2) Sergio Perez - 223 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 180 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 170 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 142 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 123 points

7) George Russell - 109 points

8) Lando Norris - 97 points

9) Lance Stroll - 47 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 45 points

11) Oscar Piastri - 42 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 36 points

13) Alex Albon - 21 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 597 points

2) Mercedes - 289 points

3) Ferrari - 265 points

4) Aston Martin - 217 points

5) McLaren - 139 points

6) Alpine - 81 points

7) Williams - 21 points

8) Haas - 12 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 10 points

10) AlphaTauri - 5 points

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka Circuit - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November