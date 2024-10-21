Toto Wolff slams ‘biased’ F1 stewards before cryptic interview at US Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Mercedes boss Toto Wolff slammed the decision-making from the FIA stewards as “biased” during the US Grand Prix on Sunday.

In an eventful race which saw numerous five-second penalties, Mercedes driver George Russell was penalised for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in a tussle with Valtteri Bottas – a decision Wolff at the time described as a “total joke.”

Max Verstappen was also involved in some contentious clashes, with Lando Norris at turn one at the start – where no penalty was given – and on lap 53 when Norris was handed a five-second penalty for overtaking Verstappen off track. As a result, Norris dropped off the podium to fourth.

In conversation with Russell after the race, with the British driver asking “did Verstappen get a penalty for that [at] turn one?”, Wolff replied: “No, he didn’t get a penalty and at the end, Lando got a penalty for being fast off and overtaking on the outside.

“I guess it’s a bit biased decision-making, but not surprising.”

In an interview after the race with Sky Sports F1, Wolff was asked to elaborate further and gave a somewhat cryptic answer in conversation with Ted Kravitz.

“I think inconsistent,” he said. “With Valtteri, it wasn’t even a risk. Racing for positions... and then receiving that penalty is completely odd and bizarre. I think we know why, but we can’t say that on television.

“Sometimes there’s a correlation... when decision-making is a bit interesting.

open image in gallery Lando Norris was given a five-second penalty after his overtake on Max Verstappen ( Getty Images )

“At the end of the day, it’s a difficult job, some are very good, some are trying their best. You need to salute these guys.”

Norris and McLaren team principal Andrea Stella were also critical of the stewards’ calls at the Circuit of the Americas.

While Russell recovered to finish sixth, his teammate Lewis Hamilton crashed out on lap two on a weekend to forget for the Silver Arrows.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won the race, with Carlos Sainz in second and Verstappen coming home third.