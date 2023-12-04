Toto Wolff labels Michael Masi an ‘idiot’ after Abu Dhabi call

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Toto Wolff has labelled former F1 race director Michael Masi an “idiot” nearly two years after his call cost Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton an eighth world title.

Masi was sacked by the FIA after a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure at the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the title-deciding race between Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The Australian’s decision-making was later regarded as a “human error” as it handed Verstappen the opportunity to overtake Hamilton on the final lap to win the championship in thrilling and controversial circumstances.

Last week, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem revealed that Masi could return to the FIA if a suitable role opened up. However, Mercedes boss Wolff insists the “scars” from that day in Abu Dhabi remain with the team.

“[There were] brutal scars! Incredible scars and we will never get over them in a way,” Wolff told Motorsport.com.

“They became scars and there are moments when you think ‘how could that happen? We know how it happened.

“But I don’t want to waste a minute [thinking] about the reasons [why it happened] because that would give the guy too much credit.

Michael Masi was sacked as F1 race director after the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Getty Images)

“He’s just an idiot who made the wrong decision.”

While Mercedes have won just one race since 2021 – with Lewis Hamilton winless for two years now – Red Bull won 21 of 22 races this season as Verstappen stormed to a third-straight world title.

Wolff admitted after this year’s final race in Abu Dhabi that Mercedes have to climb “Mount Everest” in order to catch Red Bull.

The 2024 F1 season starts on 2 March with the Bahrain Grand Prix.