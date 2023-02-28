F1 joins forces with Tottenham to build stunning indoor go-kart track below stadium

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Formula 1 has teamed up with Tottenham Hotspur to build a state-of-the-art indoor go-kart track below the Premier League team’s spectacular 60,000-seater stadium.

The venue – which will be built below the stadium’s iconic single-tier South Stand – will be the world’s first in-stadium electric karting facility when it opens in autumn 2023 and will be the longest indoor track in London.

There will be separate tracks for adults and juniors, making the venue a potential future host for national karting championship races, having been accredited by the National Karting Association.

Both parties have also announced a 15-year strategic partnership, connecting F1 and Spurs in a similar manner to the NFL, who stage regular season games at the £1bn arena.

The partnership will create apprenticeship and career opportunities for local young people and bring “greater diversity to the motorsport industry, particularly for women and underrepresented groups.”

A driver academy programme will also be launched to help identify the next generation of F1 drivers.

As well as NFL matches, boxing fights and music concerts, the karting track is another attraction to grace the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which includes the ‘Dare Skywalk’ at the top of the stadium.

"Since building this stadium our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all year round,” said Daniel Levy, Tottenham Hotspur chairman.

Formula 1 has teamed up with Tottenham Hotspur to build an indoor go-kart track below the team’s 60,000-seater stadium (Formula 1 / Tottenham Hotspur )

“We have been able to bring the biggest names in sport and entertainment to London N17. We are extremely excited about what this long-term partnership with F1 will bring for our global, national and local communities."

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali added: "As we continue to grow our sport around the world, partnering with world renowned brands like Tottenham Hotspur allows us to take Formula 1 and motorsport to new and diverse audiences.

“The karting experience will be a destination and place that families, friends and aspiring drivers from all over the world will want to visit and enjoy, engaging new audiences and offering an accessible entry point to the world of motorsport.

“Our brands have a shared vision to create life-changing career opportunities, promote diversity and inclusion, such as through the recently announced F1 Academy, and driving environmental sustainability - our innovative partnership will bring all of this to life."

It is not the first new venture in London for F1. Late last year, a simulator experience for the general public in St Paul’s called F1 Arcade opened and will host race weekend parties, starting with the first race of the 2023 season this weekend: the Bahrain Grand Prix.