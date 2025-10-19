F1 extends deal with Austin to host United States Grand Prix

F1 has extended its deal with Austin to host the United States Grand Prix.
The race was first hosted at the Circuit of the Americas in 2012 and has since become one of the sport’s biggest events, hosting nearly half a million fans year-on-year.
Now, F1 has extended its deal with the Texas circuit – originally due to expire after next year’s race – for another eight years to 2034.
Austin is one of three stateside races on the calendar, with Miami and Las Vegas also hosting grands prix.
More to follow…
