Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

F1 extends deal with Austin to host United States Grand Prix

The race at the Circuit of the Americas has become one of the sport’s biggest annual events

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 19 October 2025 16:30 BST
Comments
Austin has hosted the US Grand Prix since 2012
Austin has hosted the US Grand Prix since 2012 (Getty Images)

F1 has extended its deal with Austin to host the United States Grand Prix.

The race was first hosted at the Circuit of the Americas in 2012 and has since become one of the sport’s biggest events, hosting nearly half a million fans year-on-year.

Now, F1 has extended its deal with the Texas circuit – originally due to expire after next year’s race – for another eight years to 2034.

Austin is one of three stateside races on the calendar, with Miami and Las Vegas also hosting grands prix.

More to follow…

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in