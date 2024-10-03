US Grand Prix chief reveals why 2024 F1 ticket sales rapidly ‘took off’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Max Verstappen’s winless streak is why ticket sales for the forthcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin have “taken off”, according to race promoter Bobby Epstein.

Verstappen won 19 of 22 races last year in a campaign of unprecedented dominance on his way to a third-straight world title. However, despite leading the world championship by 52 points to Lando Norris, the Red Bull driver has not won in eight races, since Spain in June.

More than 430,000 people attended last year’s event at the Circuit of the Americas but there were concerns this year’s race would be the “weakest year in four since the pandemic.” Yet Epstein insists the sport’s fresh unpredictability has put those worries to rest.

“Our ticket sales really took off when Max stopped winning and it got more competitive,” Epstein said.

The race in Austin will host the fourth sprint weekend of the 2024 season and will be the first since Daniel Ricciardo was axed from his seat at RB in favour of Liam Lawson.

Ricciardo is a popular figure in the United States and has previously endeared himself to locals in Austin by riding through the paddock on a horse wearing a cowboy hat. However, Epstein is hopeful the Australian will still attend the race.

“I’m not sure necessarily people are buying tickets to come see him race if he’s not in a competitive car, right?” he said.

“If you’re coming, though, because he’s part of the F1 community, he can still be part of the F1 community in a pretty meaningful way. He’s really, really loved in Texas and I think he likes it here.

“I hope he’s still coming here because we’ve got a lot of people that would love to shake his hand or get his autograph or take a picture or just see him around town. We’ll keep him busy.“

This year’s event, as well as the sprint race which sees four of five sessions on track have a competitive edge, sees Eminem perform on Saturday night.

open image in gallery The United States Grand Prix in Austin will be held on 18-20 October ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Max Verstappen has won the last three races at the Circuit of the Americas ( Getty Images )

A titanic college football game between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs in the state capital also means thousands of eyeballs will be in Austin on 18-20 October.

“We’ll have a weekend like we’ve never had before in terms of overall excitement and things to do,” said Epstein.

“The fact that we’ve got the top-ranked college game happening on that Saturday is going to make for an amazing weekend.”

F1 returns following a three-week break with the US Grand Prix in Austin, round 19 of the 2024 season.

Additional reporting by Reuters