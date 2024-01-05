Former F1 driver suffers cardiac arrest after ‘choking on piece of meat’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former F1 driver Wilson Fittipaldi Jr. is currently sedated in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Christmas Day, his wife revealed on Thursday.

Fittipaldi Jr., brother of two-time Brazilian F1 world champion Emerson, was celebrating his 80th birthday on 25 December when the health scare occurred.

"During dinner, he choked on a piece of meat and suffered a lack of oxygen followed by cardiac arrest," his wife posted on his Instagram account.

"He was resuscitated and is now sedated and intubated, we are waiting for him to wake up.

“He has a difficult post-surgical history of returning post-sedative, one day at a time, let’s wait."

His son, ex-F1 and NASCAR driver Christian, was with him in hospital.

Fittipaldi Jr. raced in Formula 1 on 35 occasions from 1972-1975, earning three championship points before his final race at the 1975 United States Grand Prix.

Alongside Emerson, he set up the first and only Brazilian F1 team in 1974 – titled Fittipaldi-Copersucar – which competed in the sport from 1975-82.

His wife added: “Yesterday I received countless phone calls and kind messages of support for the whole family.

“I appreciate all the messages, I know they are the ones that give us strength in this very difficult time. Continue the positive vibes of health and restoration for Wilsinho. God will make the best!”

Additional reporting by Reuters