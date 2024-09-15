F2 race suspended after horror crash in Baku as car flipped upside-down

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The feature Formula 2 race in Baku was suspended on Sunday morning following a horror crash at the start.

Indian driver Kush Maini stalled his Invicta Racing car at the start, with drivers having to react quickly to avoid him at high-speed.

But two cars could not react in time and Spanish driver Pepe Marti was flipped upside-down after colliding with Maini’s stricken car.

Fortunately, Marti’s car flipped back onto its wheels yet Oliver Goethe also slammed into Maini’s car. All three drivers were unharmed.

Debris was left strewn on the track following the high speed crash ( Getty Images )

Debris was left strewn across the track following the scary incident and the race was red-flagged immediately.

Isack Hadjar, who just avoided the incident, said over team radio: “Oh my god, that was really bad.”

A social media post from F2 read: “It’s a testament to the safety procedures put in place that everyone involved is OK.”

The halo device over the cockpit of single-seater cars, introduced in 2018, was pivotal for Marti in this incident, given his car flipped upside-down.

The race was delayed by 30 minutes before resuming, with Richard Verschoor claiming the win.