Fernando Alonso to arrive late for Brazilian Grand Prix after treatment for infection

Fernando Alonso will arrive late to this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix following treatment for an intestinal infection.

Alonso’s Aston Martin team revealed the 43-year-old suffered the illness prior to the previous round in Mexico.

The Spaniard headed to Europe to see a specialist following the race in Mexico City and he will be absent from Thursday’s media activities to preview Sunday’s Grand Prix in Interlagos.

He is expected to be in his cockpit for practice on Friday.

A statement from the British team read: “Aston Martin confirms that Fernando Alonso will miss his media day activities in Brazil.

“Fernando had suffered with an intestinal infection in the lead up to the Mexico City Grand Prix. He returned to Europe to receive further treatment from a specialist.

“The extra day of treatment has delayed his travel plans to Brazil but ensures he will be ready for this weekend’s racing.”

Alonso became the first driver to reach 400 Grands Prix last Sunday but, after he qualified 13th, the two-time world champion was forced to retire following just 15 laps with a brake failure.