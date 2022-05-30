Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has accused Alpine driver Fernando Alonso of “Formula 2” driving as he held up Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The British star was thwarted twice by Alpine on Sunday, first after making contact with Esteban Ocon and then due to Alonso’s slower driving.

Wolff has called for changes to be made to the Monaco Grand Prix to make it easier for faster drivers to overtake.

“I think what we need to look at is Monaco,” Wolff told Sky Sports. “If a car can slow down by almost five seconds and hold everybody up, it is just a shame for the racing here, so maybe we can look at the track layout and the things we can do so we are not having a procession or having a strategy game or qualifying race.

“You can see there is another lesson that track position is everything in Monaco, I mean five seconds is like a Formula 2 car.

“It is such a spectacle here, it is such a fantastic venue and it is always amazing to be here, but I think we need to look in a way at the layout where we can basically close the loop for five seconds slower and you still can’t do it.”

And while Wolff has said Alonso was driving slowly, the 40-year-old former champion believes it was Hamilton who could have picked up the pace.

Ocon was handed a five-second penalty for colliding with Hamilton, and Alonso said he drove faster in a bid to help his teammate make up time. However, Alonso says Hamilton did not want to bridge the gap.

The Spaniard said: “After that, I pushed again when they told me Esteban had to make a five-second gap, but at that point Hamilton didn’t want to push. [He held] Esteban at the back. Yeah, disappointing.”

Alonso finished seventh in Monaco, while Hamilton crossed the line in eighth. Ocon’s penalty saw him finish 12th.