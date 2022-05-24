Fernando Alonso says he would be open to moving to a team with a “number one driver” amid rumours he is headed to Red Bull.

The Alpine driver pointed out most teams are working together to get the most out of the car and so if he joined a team as a number two it would be a team effort.

And when asked if he could work with an “alpha” in the sport, he said: “Yeah, sure. I think at the end of the day there are not many number one, two drivers in any team right now. All the teams need both drivers to work together and to improve the car, especially with the new regulations.

“You still learn every lap you do and you have to work towards a better car, a better package. So let’s see what are the possibilities into the next few years.”

Alonso won the world title in 2005 and 2006 and he believes he had the potential to get to the top of the sport once again.

He added: “That’s why I keep racing, you know? There is still always the hope that one year you will have the package and you will have the, you know, all things together to fight for the championship. I still feel competitive and I’m fast.”

There have been whispers Alonso is heading to a big team in Red Bull with the outgoing driver presumably Sergio Perez. However, when confronted with the rumour at the Miami Grand Prix Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner seemed surprised.

“That’s news to me!” he told Sky F1. “We are very happy with the drivers we’ve got here. Fernando’s a great driver, it’s fantastic he’s still in Formula 1 and given the plus 40 [age], he’s something to aspire to – but he doesn’t fit part of our plans.”