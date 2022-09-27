Jump to content

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto dismisses impact of mid-season rule change

Ferrari have struggled since the summer break and the enforcing of a new technical directive

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Tuesday 27 September 2022 12:31
Mattia Binotto has dismissed suggestions that the new technical directive has impacted Ferrari’s performance since the summer break.

The Scuderia have won four races this year but have struggled since their triumph in Austria in early July - and were particularly hampered by pit stop errors and strategy calls in Belgium and Holland.

As opposed to battling with Red Bull for top spot, they are now being challenged by Mercedes for second place with the gap 35 points with six races to go.

Due to the bouncing and porpoising which overshadowed the first half of the season, with Mercedes especially affected, a new technical directive was implemented by the FIA for August’s Belgian Grand Prix where stewards can now ask teams to raise the ride height of their cars if oscillations are detected.

Ferrari, who also suffered porpoising, have not been able to match Max Verstappen’s pace in the RB18 since - despite the Dutchman suffering grid penalties - yet Binotto has rubbished claims that the technical directive has been the reason for the deficit.

“No, it has nothing to do [with it], honestly,” he said.

“I know there have been a lot of rumours on that but that is not the point.

Mattia Binotto dismissed suggestions that the new technical directive has impacted Ferrari’s performance since the summer break

(Getty Images)

“As I said in Hungary, we are not quick enough and maybe we need to simply review the packages we introduced or the way we are balancing our car. The potential of the car could be higher.”

Binotto has been under pressure this season with Ferrari’s rise to Championship contention hampered by confusion on the pit wall and questionable strategy decisions.

Ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is 116 points behind Verstappen, who could win his second world title at Marina Bay. Ferrari are also 139 points behind Red Bull at the top of the Constructors’ Standings.

