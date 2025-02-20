Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of Ferrari fans who were recorded cutting down trees for a better view of Lewis Hamilton on track on Wednesday have been labelled as “idiots” by users on social media.

Hamilton, who has moved to Ferrari after 12 years and six titles with Mercedes, took to the track for the first time in the team’s 2025 car, the SF-25, at the Fiorano circuit near Ferrari HQ in Maranello.

Hundreds of fans gathered on the bridge and banks overlooking the 3km circuit, with Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc emerging throughout the day to meet the famous ‘tifosi’ fanbase.

Lewis Hamilton greeted Ferrari supporters at Fiorano after his testing session on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

Yet users on Twitter/X were unimpressed as footage emerged of one fan using an electric saw to cut down a tree obstructing a view of the track.

Another video sees a fan sporting Ferrari attire cutting down branches from a different tree with a huge plier, for a better sight of the British driver.

One user remarked: “I must be getting old and soft. But cutting down a tree doesn't register as something to cheer for anymore. I hope they planted 10 in its place somewhere else.

Another stated: “Wow can’t believe they would do this. A different user simply labelled the fans as “idiots.”

The Ferrari ‘tifosi’ fanbase are known for their passion in following F1’s most storied team, with thousands of supporters flocking in particular to the two Italian races – Imola and Monza – every year.

Hamilton, speaking to the media on Wednesday a day on from the lavish launch of the SF-25 livery at the 2025 season launch event in London, insisted his first month with the fabled Italian team has been “magic.”

“The passion here [at Ferrari] is like nothing I have ever seen,” Hamilton said. “They have got absolutely every ingredient needed to win a world championship.

“The competition is fierce and it is going to be close at the top but with the energy that I am receiving from the team, there’s magic here.

“For me, I am not thinking about the number eight. I’m thinking like it is the first for Ferrari and the first championship that the team will have won for some time.”

Hamilton will next be in action at the official pre-season test in Bahrain next week before his first race in scarlet red on 16 March in Australia.

The 40-year-old is eyeing a record-breaking eighth world championship which would put him ahead of Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.