Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur signs new contract despite winless run

Ferrari Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, has signed a new long-term contract to remain in charge of the team despite an ongoing winless run in Formula 1 this season.

Indeed the last Grand Prix won by the Scuderia came at Mexico City last year when Carlos Sainz finished top of the podium before he was replaced with Lewis Hamilton for the current campaign.

Neither Hamilton nor teammate Charles Leclerc has secured a win in 2025 and both have struggled to exert the maximum performance out of their cars.

Despite this poor run of form, Ferrari are happy with Vasseur’s leadership and have rewarded the 57-year-old with a new contract to keep him at the helm for the coming seasons.

The famous F1 team released a statement confirming Vasseur’s contract extension which reads: “Scuderia Ferrari HP is pleased to announce that it has extended, with a multiple-year contract, its agreement with Fred Vasseur, who will continue as Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari HP for the coming Formula 1 seasons.

“Fred joined the Scuderia at the beginning of 2023, bringing with him extensive motorsport experience and a proven ability to develop talent and build competitive teams across all levels of racing. Since then, he has laid a solid foundation with the ambition of returning Ferrari to the top of Formula 1.

open image in gallery Vasseur is still looking to lead Ferrari to their first win of 2025 ( David Davies/PA Wire )

“Renewing Fred’s contract reflects Ferrari's determination to build on the foundations laid so far. His ability to lead under pressure, embrace innovation, and pursue performance aligns fully with Ferrari’s values and long-term ambitions. Under Fred’s leadership, Scuderia Ferrari HP is united, focused, and committed to continuous improvement.

“The trust placed in him reflects the team's confidence in its strategic direction and reinforces a shared determination to deliver the results that Ferrari’s fans, drivers, and team members expect and deserve.”

The Formula 1 season continues this weekend with the Hungarian Grand Prix where Hamilton, an eight-time winner here, will look to turn his season around.