No normal rookie – Haas excited about potential of ‘mature’ teen Oliver Bearman

Team principal Ayao Komatsu believes Oliver Bearman is no “normal rookie” and has backed the British driver to help push Haas forward this season.

Bearman will begin his first full Formula One campaign at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16 as part of an all-new Haas driver line-up alongside Frenchman Esteban Ocon.

The 19-year-old competed in three races last season, finishing seventh on debut when deputising for the ill Carlos Sainz at Ferrari before twice stepping in for Haas’ Kevin Magnussen.

Komatsu feels that Bearman’s experience belies his age and is excited about his potential.

“We are not treating Ollie as a rookie driver, he has got such a mature head on his shoulders and he can offer a lot,” Komatsu said.

“He has experience despite his young age and of course he has been exposed to the Ferrari side of things as well.

“He has been learning a lot pretty quickly. In terms of development stage he is not like a normal rookie and he already has a lot to offer to us. We are really excited about that.

“What we are looking for, he has only done two races with us and one at Ferrari so it is that consistency across many races – it is a tough season – to perform week in week out.

“We are looking for that consistency and determination to push the team forward as well as himself.”

Bearman is still a Ferrari development driver and, with Lewis Hamilton about to begin his career with the Scuderia at the age of 40 there is belief that Bearman could be the long-term successor.

Komatsu is not concerned about that prospect amid the huge benefits of their relationship with engine-supplier Ferrari.

But the Japanese admits Haas – starting their 10th season in the sport – hope to gradually move away from their ties with the Italian giants.

“I think it is amazing that we had access to Ollie. Thanks to our relationship with Ollie we had him racing for us in Baku and Interlagos. The fact that we have got him for two years solid is great for us,” Komatsu added.

“If we work together and improve such that at the end of 2026 Ferrari want Ollie in their car, that has to be a compliment to us.

“We have to grow as a team so I am sure that at some point we have to grow out of it.”

Haas finished seventh in the constructors’ championship last season, their highest finish since 2018, losing out on sixth to Alpine at the final race of the season.

The team have made a raft of personnel changes, including a new sporting director, new chief designer and two new race engineers.

“We were fighting for P6 in the championship until the last race – we ended up P7 – so for us our baseline target is to fight at that same level,” Komatsu said.

“We have never performed at that consistent level, even within a season. Even our most successful season in 2018, we were not at that consistent level.

“The new personnel does not change that. The reason we have changed some personnel is I felt that we left too many points on the table last year.

“We proved that we can produce a competitive car so now we have to be able to maximise it and use it.”