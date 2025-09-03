Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ferrari have unveiled a special livery for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix in homage to Niki Lauda’s F1 title triumph 50 years ago.

Lewis Hamilton heads to Monza as a Ferrari driver for the first time this weekend, with the famous circuit home to the Scuderia’s traditional home race with thousands of tifosi fans set to attend.

Charles Leclerc won last year’s grand prix, his second win in Monza, but Ferrari are still eyeing their first victory of this season after what has been a frustrating campaign so far.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton next to Ferrari's special livery for the Italian Grand Prix ( Scuderia Ferrari )

Yet this weekend, both drivers will sport new blue Ferrari shirts for media engagements and will take to the cockpit in a car inspired by the title-winning 213 T car from half-a-century ago.

Lauda, a hero of Hamilton’s from their time working together at Mercedes prior to his death in 2019, clinched the 1975 drivers’ title at Monza in Ferrari colours.

The shade of red on the car will match that of 50 years ago, while the classic white longitudinal stripes cover the roll hoop.

The rear wing will be metallic silver and the drivers’ names will also be written onto the car in cursive script.

open image in gallery The new livery is inspired by the title-winning 1975 213 T car ( Scuderia Ferrari )

open image in gallery Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will wear blue shirts for media engagements ( Scuderia Ferrari )

Hamilton and Leclerc are looking to bounce back after a disastrous Dutch Grand Prix, in which both drivers retired after crashing out at turn-three.

Hamilton is without a podium in Ferrari red since his move from Mercedes, but is a joint-record five-time winner around the fast-paced Monza track.

The Briton, currently down in sixth in the championship standings, is 42 points behind teammate Leclerc with nine races to go this year.

However, he will have to contend with a five-place grid drop for this Sunday’s race after a yellow flag infringement prior to the last race in Zandvoort.