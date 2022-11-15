Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ferrari reject claims Mattia Binotto will be sacked as team principal

A report in Italian media stated Binotto would be replaced by Alfa Romeo’s Fred Vasseur but the Scuderia have stated those rumours are ‘totally without foundation’

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Tuesday 15 November 2022 15:04
Comments
Charles Leclerc enthused by Ferrari's new F1 challenger, the F1-75

Ferrari have rejected claims that team principal Mattia Binotto will be axed after the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

A report by Italian outlet Gazzette dello Sport stated Binotto - who has been under intense scrutiny this year after a number of high-profile strategic errors from the Ferrari pit wall - would be replaced by Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur for the 2023 season.

It added that Vasseur was highly regarded by Ferrari, who supply engines to the Alfa Romeo team - which are the Sauber operation to be supplied by Audi from 2026.

However, Ferrari have moved to dismiss the speculation in a short statement online.

It read: “In relation to speculation in certain media regarding Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto’s position, Ferrari states that these rumours are totally without foundation.”

Recommended

Binotto, who was formerly head of Ferrari’s engine department and chief technical officer, has been team principal since the start of the 2019 season, replacing Maurizio Arrivabene, and oversaw Charles Leclerc’s memorable win in Monza in 2019.

After two years without a win, Ferrari produced a car capable of matching the might of Red Bull and Mercedes this season amid new regulations - with Leclerc winning two out of the first three races.

Ferrari have rejected claims that team principal Mattia Binotto will be axed

(Getty Images)

However, their chances diminished due to a combination of engine failures and strategy confusion, with Monaco, Silverstone and Budapest particular examples of a lack of clairty from the Scuderia pit wall.

Such mistakes severely dented Leclerc’s hopes of challenging Max Verstappen for the World Championship, while the Prancing Horse are now just 19 points ahead of third-placed Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship with one race to go.

Despite Carlos Sainz picking up his first victory in F1 at the British Grand Prix, Ferrari have not won since Leclerc’s victory in Austria in July - a winless streak of 10 races - resulting in focus placed on Binotto’s position.

Recommended

Yet this latest statement has rebuked such speculation, ahead of the final Grand Prix of the 2022 season in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in