Ferrari ‘much better prepared’ for title fight than previous years, claims team boss

Ferrari are “much better prepared” to compete for a Formula 1 world title in 2022 that in previous seasons, according to team principal Mattia Binotto.

The Italian team have made a strong start to the season, with Charles Leclerc leading home a one-two at the Bahrain Grand Prix and then pushing Max Verstappen close in Saudi Arabia.

Leclerc thus tops the Drivers’ Championship standings ahead of the Australian Grand Prix ahead of colleague Carlos Sainz.

A 40-point gap in the early Constructors’ Championship leaderboard is also reflective of the ability of the new Ferrari car, which appears to be the most consistent on the grid.

Binotto has been “very pleased” with the start, and the former engineer thinks that his outfit are well placed to continue to put together strong performances, avoiding the drop-off that occurred in the 2017 and 2018 F1 seasons.

“For us to be there in the fight, that was our objective to start the season and we can be very pleased,” Binotto told Sky Sports F1.

“Keeping up the level on a long season is a challenge, not just for us but all the teams.

“It’s true that our competitors have very strong development. In 2017 and ‘18 we lost a bit of ground.

“But since then, in car design, we have improved our wind tunnel, technologies, processes and simulations and so today we are much better prepared than in the past to do a good job with development.

“We also have a budget cap which will affect the rate of development... we need to make sure we have the right policy on that, as it could be a game-changer in the fight for development.”

The Formula 1 season continues with the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

The Melbourne race returns to the calendar after two years away due to the pandemic and with a tweaked track.

With a chance to compete at their home circuit in Imola following on, Ferrari will hope that they can further swell their early-season advantage.

However Binotto believes that it is reigning champion Verstappen and Red Bull who remain the team to beat.

“I believe Red Bull is the strongest and the favourite,” Binotto said.

Sainz is also wary of Ferrari’s rivals, and thinks that Mercedes will improve after a slow start.

The Spaniard has “trust”, though, that his team has put together a vehicle capable of claiming the crown.

“If anything I’m impressed with the car that both Red Bull and Mercedes managed to put together, with less wind tunnel time than us, with the championship fight going on,” said Sainz.

“It just shows they are two very strong teams performing at an incredible level, and at any point in the season, they can turn it up and put a strong competition.

“We just need to keep our heads down and keep maximising our chances. But at the same time, I also trust the development capacity of our team. I think this year’s car proves it. It’s a car that is very well thought out, with some special concepts to it.

“So I really trust the people behind it and I’m sure we can develop.”