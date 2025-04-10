George Russell believes the FIA continues to head in unstable direction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Russell says that the drivers’ actions are having little impact with the FIA and believes that the governing body continues to head in an unstable direction.

Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, was reacting after Robert Reid resigned from his role as deputy president for sport at the FIA and accused the governing body of a “breakdown in governance standards”.

That followed a number of disagreements with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Reid and Motorsport UK chair David Richards, with both claiming there has been an erosion of accountability within the governing body.

Russell stressed a desire to see more stability at the FIA.

“Unfortunately, every time we hear some news from that side of the sport it is not really a big surprise,” Russell said ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Clearly a real shame to see somebody who’s very well respected within the sport and has been there for so long… as we keep saying it’s like ‘what’s next?’.

“Ultimately it is getting to a point now where these things are happening so often.

“Things seem to be continuously going in an unstable direction. I’ve got to be honest, we are getting to a point now where our actions are having little impact with those guys.

“I know all of the drivers have 100 per cent trust in Stefano (Domenicali, F1 chief executive) and F1 and we know that they work together with the teams.

“It is in all of our interest to make something come of all of this and just see stability and collaboration.”

Ben Sulayem, who has been involved in a number of controversies since he took to the helm of the FIA, is expected to stand for re-election when his four-year term expires in December.

Reid’s statement read: “I took on this role to help deliver greater transparency, stronger governance and more collaborative leadership.

“Over time, those principles have been increasingly set aside and I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that no longer reflects them.

“Motorsport deserves leadership rooted in integrity, accountability and respect for process. That’s the minimum standard we should all expect and demand.”

Responding to Reid’s resignation, an FIA spokesperson said: “The FIA is grateful for Robert Reid’s contribution to the FIA and to motor sport more widely.

“The FIA has exceptionally robust corporate governance policies which guide our operations and ensure our rules, practices and processes are adhered to.”

Williams driver Carlos Sainz risked falling further foul of FIA rules by swearing in the press conference.

Sainz was fined 20,000 euros, with 10,000 suspended, for being late to the national anthem in Japan last week – the Spaniard saying he had a “stomach issue”.

“To be five seconds late and have to pay 10,000 euros for me, it is out of the question that we are having to pay these fines,” Sainz said.

“I don’t know if I’m going to get another fine for saying this, but s**t happens.”

Max Verstappen was ordered to “accomplish some work of public interest” after swearing last season and the FIA rules were updated ahead of this season to mean a driver could miss races for three such offences.