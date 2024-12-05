F1 Academy title suddenly still on the line despite Abbi Pulling being declared champion last week
Organisers have added an extra race at the last moment, meaning the British racer must wait to confirm her championship win
Britain’s Abbi Pulling will need to win the F1 Academy title for the second time in a week after organisers declared her the champion last Saturday and then left her a point short by adding an additional race in Abu Dhabi this weekend.
The Alpine driver took an 83-point lead with 82 points remaining in Qatar after the second race there was cancelled due to barrier repairs taking up the time available.
Adding a third race to the two already scheduled for Abu Dhabi means there are now 84 points to be won -- 25 for a win, two for pole and one for fastest lap -- and Pulling is not yet champion mathematically.
Organisers confirmed two points would be awarded for each pole in the three races.
Mercedes’ French driver Doriane Pin -- Pulling’s closest rival -- was awarded two points for pole in the Qatar race that was not held and retains them.
Formula One teams each nominate a driver and have their livery on a car in the Academy, a series on the Formula One support programme aimed at helping female racers climb the ladder.
The last woman to start a Formula One grand prix was the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.
Reuters
