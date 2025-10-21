Fred Vasseur reacts to Ferrari backing after Christian Horner rumours
Since leaving Red Bull last month, Horner has been linked with joining Ferrari for his return to Formula One
Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur has broken his silence on rumours he may be replaced by former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
Vasseur has been given the backing of Ferrari chairman John Elkann and claimed that Elkann’s statement during the US Grand Prix were aimed at ‘third parties’ instead of himself.
The rumours of Horner’s possible involvement with Ferrari began ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in June with Vasseur under pressure to deliver better results for the Prancing Horse.
Horner and Antonello Coletta - head of Ferrari’s World Endurance Championship operation - were both linked with Vasseur’s position as Ferrari F1 team principal during that time.
However, Vasseur was awarded a new multi-year contract ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix and Elkann reiterated his faith in the 57-year-old before the US Grand Prix.
“I want to express our full confidence in team principal Fred Vasseur and in the work he is doing together with all his colleagues at Scuderia Ferrari – the mechanics, engineers and drivers who are busy this weekend in Austin,” Elkann said.
“I would also like to reiterate the importance of teamwork on everyone’s part in order to maintain focus on the only goal that matters: always giving our best on the track.”
Vasseur himself revealed how the statement was ‘good’ for the Ferrari team but admitted that they had already been given assurances from the chairman and that his public statement was for ‘third parties’.
Speaking after Sunday’s race Vasseur told the media: “For everybody it’s good to have this kind of message but as we have a permanent contact, we already had the message. That [Elkann’s speech] was more for the third party and external target.”
When asked if Elkann’s backing was personally significant to Vasseur himself the Ferrari boss added: “Yes, it’s important.
“Because, like this, you stop the discussion and you are focused on the next one and not to reply to all the questions about this.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments